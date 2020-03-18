 
New Wave Media

March 18, 2020

Neptune Energy Taps Stinger for Subsea Drone R&D

Credit: Stinger Technologies

Credit: Stinger Technologies

Subsea marine robotics company Stinger Technology has won a subsea drone research and development contract with oil firm Neptune Energy.

Under the contract, Stinger Technology will work on the development, qualification and field trials of autonomous inspection/ intervention subsea drones.

"The solutions that will be developed for Neptune Energy aim to save costly vessel operations and reduce risk through the continuous availability of versatile intervention tools," Stinger said.

"This contract confirms Stinger’s position as a forefront company as a supplier of solutions for autonomous and onshore supported underwater drones in the energy sector," the Norway-based company added.


Related:

A Road to Residency

energy sectorNeptune Energysolutions
Email

Related News

The survey of Ikka Fjord was conducted between the 20th and 21st June 2019, with the first day spent partly on training and familiarizng the cox with the survey requirements and reconnaissance to identify navigation hazards in the fjord caused by the columns and rock skerries as well as some acquisition. The second day was spent entirely on acquisition followed by demobilization of the spread from ‘Siku’. Image: Courtesy Norbit

Mapping the Ikaite Columns of the Ikka Fjord, SW Greenland

Ikka Fjord in SW Greenland is the only known place in the World where the rare carbonate mineral ‘Ikaite’ (named after the…

A Minesto Kite - Credit: Minesto

No Impact of COVID-19 on Tidal Project Yet, Minesto Says

Tidal energy developer Minesto has so far felt no effect of the coronavirus pandemic on the inflow of components for its…

Ocean Power Technologies’ PB3 PowerBuoy wave energy pictured with single point mooring integrating power and data transmission connected to a subsea battery solution and AUV charging station. Developed with Modus Seabed Intervention utilizing a Saab Seaeye Sabertooth AUV, the concept has been submitted for U.S. government development and demonstration project funding consideration. (Image: OPT)

New Subsea Resident Vehicle Solution Taking Shape

Ocean energy solutions innovator Ocean Power Technologies (OPT) said it it is working with joint development partners Modus…

(Photo: Allseas)

Drillship to Be Converted for Subsea Mining

Swiss-based offshore contractor Allseas said it has acquired an ultra-deepwater drillship for conversion to a polymetallic…

Fig.1: A Slocum glider from Teledyne Webb Research, en route to deployment. Credit: Rutgers University.

Measuring the Hostile Ocean Beneath Hurricanes

Unmanned Vehicles Collect Data for Improving Storm ForecastsThe influences of ocean conditions and currents on living environments…

Photo: International Submarine Engineering Ltd.

Exploring Under The ice (& Keeping your AUV in one piece)

December 2019 marked the one-year anniversary since University of Tasmania sent ISE built AUV nupiri muka to Antarctica as…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Impulse

Teledyne Impulse designs and manufactures high reliability electrical and optical interconnection systems for harsh environment applications. Our dry mateable, wet mateable and underwater mateable connectors are proven performers currently employed in subsea instrumentation…

hunan unique steel pipe co.,ltd

Hunan Unique Steel Pipe Co.,Ltd(hereinafter referred to as Hunan Unique) is a subsidiary of Hunan Steel Industrial Corporation ,is a typical enterprise arising from China's reform and opening-up. The construction of Hunan Steel Industrial Corporation commenced…

Teledyne Oceanscience

The Oceanscience Group is a world leader in development of oceanographic, hydrographic, and hydrologic deployment equipment designed to save survey time and improve data quality. Our major products are remotely-controlled and tethered instrumentation deployment boats for acoustic Doppler current profilers…

Teledyne Marine Vehicles

Teledyne Marine Vehicles enables customer optimized data collection with the most comprehensive and innovative suite of undersea vehicles available. Our portfolio includes low logistics high performance autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs), remotely operated vehicles (ROVs)…

Teledyne Seabotix

SeaBotix is the world leading manufacturer of MiniROV systems with a pedigree of underwater expertise. A dedication to providing a capable underwater solution unlike anything else.

Unmanned Marine and Subsea Vehicles
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command

First Radio Electronics Technician (IAT)

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Assistant Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Assistant Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command

Steward Cook

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Mar 2020 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news