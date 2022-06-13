 
New Wave Media

June 13, 2022

Van Oord, SMD Ink Parts and Services Framework Agreement

(Photo: SMD)

(Photo: SMD)

Dutch marine contractor Van Oord and U.K.-based subsea robotics manufacturer SMD have entered into a parts and services framework agreement in a bid to reduce downtime and improve efficiencies.

Under the deal, the partners will share "industry insight and knowledge" to "radically change the way traditional customers, vendors and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) work together", SMD said in a press release on Monday. "This step change into framework agreements is the beginning of a new service-led approach to complement its core business."

Liam Forbes, general manager of services at SMD, said, "Van Oord is one of the most progressive businesses we have had the pleasure of working with, it understands the need to think outside the box in order to stay ahead of the curve."

Rob Eddon, key account manager at SMD, said, "The three year agreement means Van Oord can access SMD’s OEM expertise, a set price list of all parts and services and 24/7 worldwide technical support. This will vastly reduce the cost and the time it takes to purchase, modify or repair parts.

"To provide context, SMD delivered the Dig-It and Deep Dig-It trenchers to Van Oord in 2018 and 2019 respectively, any modifications or repairs they may need will now be conducted directly with our team whether that is routine maintenance or in an emergency situation.

"This new arrangement marks the start of a new era for SMD and should make the whole procurement process a lot more streamlined and improve industry processes now and in the future."

Jorn Bertens, procurement category manager at Van Oord, said, "Over the past few years we have been working together to see what improvements can be made within procurement, in alignment with our business unit for offshore wind, we came up with solutions to optimize the uptime of our equipment and to pave a path to a sustainable future. We discussed at length with key people at SMD how to create a partnership that is mutually beneficial and will eventually improve the industry as a whole and work jointly on sustainable solutions."

Related News

Modus Launches Darlington Control Room for Subsea Hybrid AUVs

UK-based subsea services company Modus has commissioned its control room in Darlington, England, from which it can operate…

Posidonia australis seagrass meadow in Shark Bay. Photo by Sahira Bell, PhD graduate from UWA.

4500 Years Old & 180km: World's Largest Known Plant Discovered in Shark Bay

Largest known plant on earth discovered at Shark Bay, and it's 4,500 years old.Researchers from The University of Western…

File photo: Saipem

Saipem's FlatFish Drone to be Deployed for Ultra-deepwater Inspection at Shell and Petrobras Fields in Brazil

Italian oilfield services and technology company Saipem will provide its FlatFish subsea drone for Shell's and Petrobras'…

© hdesert / Adobe Stock

Oceans are Hotter, Higher and More Acidic, Climate Report Warns

The world's oceans grew to their warmest and most acidic levels on record last year, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) said on Wednesday…

A graphic rendering depicting C-Power’s SeaRAY autonomous offshore power system as configured for the demonstration at the U.S. Navy’s Wave Energy Test Site in Hawaii. © C-Power

Energy @ Sea: Powering Up in the Blue Desert

Last year marked the beginning of the United Nations Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development, lasting from 2021 until 2030.

Rendering showing Cellula’s Extra-Large Unmanned Underwater Vehicle - SeaWolf (CNW Group/Cellula Robotics)

Cellula Robotics, Trusted Autonomous Systems Developing Fuel-cell Powered XLUUV for Australian Navy

Cellula Robotics said Thursday it was six months into a contract with Trusted Autonomous Systems (TAS), to develop the next…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

develogic GmbH

develogic subsea systems is a German based company founded in 2000. Right from the beginning the company developed high-tech signal processing solutions for the machine tool, automotive and aerospace industry as well as first solutions for non destructive testing and underwater communication systems.
The February 2022 eMag edition of Marine Technology Reporter looks inside the world of oceanography.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Ocean News & Products

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Fleet Mechanic

Second Officer

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Ship Communications Officer (IAM)

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover May 2022 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news