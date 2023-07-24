 
New Wave Media

July 24, 2023

Pascal Radue Takes the Helm as Executive VP at Nexans' Generation & Transmission Business Group

Credit: Nexans (file image)

Credit: Nexans (file image)

France-based power cable maker Nexans has appointed Pascal Radue as Executive Vice President, Generation and Transmission Business Group, effective from September 1.

Pascal Radue has more than 20 years of experience in leading international teams around the world and in a wide range of positions, including Project Management and General Management and Business Transformation.

"As Nexans aims to extend its momentum in offshore markets and interconnectors, especially in the US and Europe, Pascal Radue will actively contribute to the Group’ s ambition to become a pure player in electrification worldwide," Nexans said.

Pascal Radue is from Switzerland, he holds a Master of Engineering (Hons) degree in Naval Architecture from Southampton University in the UK.

He started his career with Alstom Power in Belfort, France, in 2001. During his tenure with Alstom and later GE, Pascal held various leadership positions and most recently was the CEO of the GE Hydro business.

Radue will report to Chief Executive Officer, Christopher Guérin.

Christopher Guérin, CEO of Nexans, comments: "I am delighted to welcome Pascal Radue in our team. He is a leader that brings a wealth of international strategic thinking and an intense focus on execution and team building. He is deeply passionate about the Energy Transition and working in multicultural environments. Throughout his career Pascal has successfully led various global teams in growth and turnaround situations, while demonstrating his ability to establish strong relationships with customers and stakeholders. I am confident that he will quickly contribute to Nexans' continued momentum in the particularly strategic Generation & Transmission business.”

Pascal Radue -  Credit: NexansPascal Radue, newly appointed Executive Vice President Generation & Transmission, says: “I'm delighted to join a company whose strategic vision and roadmap are particularly well aligned with the major challenges of the energy transition. I am thrilled to be part of the global Nexans team whose expertise and reputation is spoken of with highest regards throughout the Industry. I am looking forward to continue building on the existing foundation and use the established momentum to bring the Generation & Transmission business to fulfil our customer promises and further enable and accelerate the much needed energy transition.”

Related News

Ricci Boston - Credit: Global Underwater Hub

Global Underwater Hub Appoints New Regional Manager

Global Underwater Hub (GUH), the UK-based trade and development body representing the UK’s underwater industry has appointed…

Nexans Aurora - File photo: Nexans

Nexans to Install Section of World's Longest and Deepest Interconnector

Subsea power cable maker Nexans has been awarded a major contract valued at €1.43 billion for the section of the EuroAsia…

©JHVEPhoto/AdobeStock

McDermott Bags Major Subsea Pipeline, Cable Order in Qatar

Offshore installation firm McDermott has secured a major subsea pipelines and cables engineering, procurement, construction…

©TGS

In a First for Norway, TGS Deploys LiDAR Buoy for Offshore Wind Development

Offshore energy industry data services provider TGS has recently deployed the first-ever LiDAR buoy measurement campaign…

© Ben Hunnego / MarineTraffic.com

Pieces of Shattered Titanic Submersible Brought Ashore in Canada

A Canadian-flagged ship on Wednesday brought ashore debris from the Titan submersible that imploded while on a voyage to…

(File photo: OceanGate Expeditions)

Search for Missing Titanic Sub Focuses on Area Where Sounds Detected

Rescuers searching for a missing submersible near the wreck of the Titanic on Wednesday concentrated their efforts on a remote…

Featured Companies

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech is a German manufacturer, maker of the OceanPack ship based measurement systems used for scientific research and industrial monitoring of water quality and oceanographic parameters. SubCtech also excels in ROV and subsea Li-Ion battery technology. The…
In this Oceanographic edition, MTR dives into the Seabed 2030 project with updates on the technology, technique and pace of the collaborative project to map the world’s oceans by 2030.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

USEA Moves Ahead on Autonomous Ocean Data Initiative
Search Marine Technology Jobs
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover May 2023 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news