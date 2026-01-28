Phoenix Introduces Novasub Commercial Diving System

Phoenix International is advancing modern commercial diving operations with Novasub, a Phoenix diving system designed around modularity, digital integration, and operational flexibility. Unlike traditional commercial diving systems built around large analog control panels, Novasub delivers configurable components that integrate communications, monitoring, video, and air control into a cohesive, data-driven ecosystem.

At the core of the system is the Novasub Diver Monitoring System (DMS), a digital platform that logs real-time dive data for multiple divers and provides browser-based access without proprietary software. Touchscreen interfaces, customizable sensor inputs, and integrated video and communications streamline dive supervision while reducing setup time and training requirements.

Novasub also features high-specification multi-core umbilicals that combine air, power, communications, video, and sensor data into a single line. Offered as modular building blocks rather than fixed control stations, Novasub allows operators to tailor dive systems precisely to project requirements—supporting safer, more efficient, and more data-centric underwater operations.