Picotech Launches USV and Integrated Multibeam Echosounder

Picotech launched its PicoMB130 Surf, dubbed by the company as “the world’s smallest integrated Multibeam Echosounder.”

The PicoMB-130 offers:

• Integrated Multibeam Echosounder, Applanix POS MV GNSS+IMU, and SVS with optional acquisition PC, and autopilot, in the smallest form factor.

• Rugged fully over-molded digital transducers immune to galvanic corrosion.

• Ultra-low power consumption for long endurance on LiPos.

• May be pole mounted or installed on one-person-portable USVs including our PicoCAT

• 256 beams, 300-400kHz, 1.4 degree beam width across track and along track.

• Large SWAP and drag savings over our outgoing PicoMB-120.

The PicoMB130 is launched alongside Picotech’s new USV, the PicoCAT, which features an open-source autopilot and uses COTS RC with telemetry and audible alerts for RSSI, vehicle and payload battery consumption and switch warnings to make surveying easier. PicoCAT with PicoPOD provides a turnkey multibeam package for autonomous multibeam surveys, with up to 13 hours endurance on one set of LiPos.

The PicoMB130 is suitable for applications including marine engineering, site inspection, environmental monitoring, site clearance and underwater science as well as hydrographic surveying.

Image: Picotech