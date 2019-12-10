 
New Wave Media

December 10, 2019

AUV Project Boosts Endurance, Navigation Capabilities

Sonardyne International Ltd. and National Oceanography Centre staff completed the P3AUV trials at Loch Ness, Scotland, this week. (Photo: Sonardyne)

Sonardyne International Ltd. and National Oceanography Centre staff completed the P3AUV trials at Loch Ness, Scotland, this week. (Photo: Sonardyne)

A two-year project has delivered a step-change in unmanned platform endurance and navigational precision.

The £1.4 million ($1.8 million) Precise Positioning for Persistent Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (P3AUV) project, led by subsea technology specialist Sonardyne International Ltd., with partners the National Oceanography Center (NOC) and L3Harris, and part funded by Innovate UK, has set new standards for long-endurance underwater navigation and automated subsea positioning of autonomous underwater vehicles (AUV).

In addition, the project also set out to increase the use of autonomy in offshore survey positioning operations using unmanned surface vessels (USV), and in the process reducing risk to personnel, environmental impact and operating costs.

The final project trials, which also saw one of the NOC’s largest deployment of AUVs operating in swarms, were completed this month in Loch Ness, Scotland.

“Sending autonomous and unmanned underwater vehicles (AUV/UUVs) out on missions that will last for weeks or even months, unaided by crewed ships is a shared vision held by the ocean science, offshore energy and defence sectors,” says Geraint West, Sonardyne’s Global Business Manager for Ocean Science. “But, current constraints on AUV or UUV operations, such as onboard battery capacity and navigational accuracy degradation over time, has meant that the role these vehicles have had to play has been largely restricted to relatively short deployments.

“As the only company that produces an all-in-one hybrid acoustic-inertial-Doppler navigation and communication solutions for AUVs and USVs, we were uniquely placed to collaborate with the NOC and L3Harris to realise the ambitious aims of the P3AUV project.

“By developing and integrating each organisation’s technologies, including our own SPRINT-Nav navigation instrument, we’ve proven it’s possible for underwater platforms to make more of their available onboard power and maintain navigational accuracy over long distances without external aiding.

“We’ve also proven the capability to autonomously calibrate networks of seafloor positioning transponders with an L3Harris C-Worker 5 USV to make offshore survey and construction operations faster and easier,” says West.

Using autonomous calibration techniques will remove the need for a manned vessel to perform this task, removing people from harms’ way, driving down fuel emissions and improving efficiencies.

“To put this into perspective, an offshore support or research vessel will typically burn some 3,000 tonnes of fuel annually and generate about 10,000 tonnes (equivalent) of greenhouse gases,” says James Cowles, L3Harris UK. “The environmental footprint of an independent ASV or AUV is, by comparison, negligible.”

“Combining all of these capabilities will bring about a step-change in AUV operations, providing a disruptive capability in the marine autonomy space,” says Matt Kingsland, NOC. “Indeed, reducing the cost and improving the navigation precision of autonomous ocean science in remote areas could bring a disruptive capability to a wide variety of applications.”

Email

Related News

Ocean Infinity to Perform Angola Survey for Total

Ocean Infinity said it has been awarded a contract by Total E&P Angola, to conduct 2D ultra high-resolution seismic surveys…

Photo Credit: NOAA

#Oi2020 History

In 1972, Lloyd’s Register of Shipping publishes its premiere guide on “Rules for the Construction and Classification of Mobile…

Image: ROVCO

SubSLAM Live: Live 3D Subsea Streaming Tech Debuts

Rovco launched “SubSLAM Live” a 3D Streaming technology which it says will allow a video live stream 3D underwater pointclouds…

Image: ROVCO

ROVCO Completes Galloper Offshore Wind Farm Project

Rovco completed a ROV inspection contract, a $1 million contract that resulted in completion of the baseline asset integrity…

The UK North Sea seabed survey – CGG's largest ever – is partly funded by supermajor BP (File photo: BP)

CGG Announces Largest Ever Seabed Survey

French geoscience company CGG said it will perform its largest seabed survey to date in the UK Central North Sea.Prefunded in part by BP…

(Photo: Saipem)

Saipem/Subsea 7 Merger Would Create Subsea Giant

Services firm Saipem is considering a merger with rival Subsea 7 in an effort to weather the prolonged industry downturn…

Featured Companies

Teledyne TSS

Design and manufacture of marine instrumentation for navigation, motion sensing, inertial positioning and subsea pipe and cable detection.

Teledyne Marine Interconnect Solutions

Teledyne Marine Interconnect Solutions designs and manufactures high reliability electrical, fiber optic, and hybrid electro-optic connector solutions for the harshest environments and at any ocean depth. Our products employed in subsea instrumentation, sensors and control systems…

Teledyne Impulse

Teledyne Impulse designs and manufactures high reliability electrical and optical interconnection systems for harsh environment applications. Our dry mateable, wet mateable and underwater mateable connectors are proven performers currently employed in subsea instrumentation…

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

Forum Energy Technologies (FET)

Forum Energy Technologies (FET) is a leading global manufacturer of mission critical, complex, stocked and custom oilfield products and related after-market technical services, for use onshore and offshore. We have assembled some of the most well-known brands in…

Teledyne Oil & Gas

Teledyne Oil and Gas is an alliance of Teledyne Technologies companies that delivers high-reliability engineered interconnect solutions for power transmission, data transmission and monitoring applications to operators in the oil and gas exploration and production industry.

Unmanned Marine and Subsea Vehicles
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Third Assistant Engineer

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Chief Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Third Officer

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Assistant Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Oct 2019 - Ocean Observation: Gliders, Buoys & Sub-Surface Networks

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news