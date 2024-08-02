 
New Wave Media

August 2, 2024

Prysmian Gets $647M Job to Install Australia’s Green Interconnector

Leonardo da Vinci CLV (Credit: Prysmian)

Leonardo da Vinci CLV (Credit: Prysmian)

Italian cable maker and installation services provider Prysmian has signed a contract, worth around $647 million (€600 million), to supply and install new interconnector between Victoria and Tasmania that will facilitate the flow of renewable energy between the two Australia’s states.

The start of the works is subject to the issuance of a notice to proceed, which is expected by August 2025.

Prysmian will design, test, supply and install a HVDC (High Voltage Direct Current) cable system, consisting of 320 kV single-core cables with XLPE insulation and single-wire armouring, covering both submarine and land sections.

The company will also provide a fully integrated PRY-CAM permanent monitoring system.

The cables for the Marinus Link project will span 345 km – 255 km undersea across Bass Strait and 90 km underground in Gippsland, Victoria, with the completion date set for 2030.

With a capacity of 750 MW for the first stage, the Marinus Link will facilitate the flow of electricity and telecommunications between the two states, enabling an efficient transfer of power from the areas where renewable energy is generated to those where it is needed.

Subsea cables will be produced at Prysmian’s facilities in Italy, while land cables will be produced in the Netherlands or France.

Installation operations will be conducted with Prysmian’s cable-laying vessel (CLV) Leonardo da Vinci.

"This project strengthens our global leadership, as well as our position in Oceania's fast-growing renewables market. We are proud to support Australia in its goal to combine the benefits of renewable energy to deliver low-cost, reliable, and clean energy to customers,” said Hakan Ozmen, EVP Transmission at Prysmian.

Related News

(Credit: Rovco)

Rovco Clears UXO at Iberdrola’s Windanker Offshore Wind Farm

UK-based tech-powered offshore wind solutions provider Rovco has been selected by Iberdrola to clear unexploded ordnance…

(Credit: OEG Renewables)

OEG Renewables Firms Complete Cable Burial Campaign for Nexans

23 Degrees Renewables and SEAJET Systems, two of OEG Renewables businesses within cables service line, have delivered a turnkey…

ETAP Platform (Credit: BP)

BP Hires Subsea7, SLB’s OneSubsea Alliance for Murlach Oil and Gas Job

Subsea Integration Alliance, a global alliance between Subsea7 and SLB’s OneSubsea, has secured a ‘sizeable’ contract from BP for the engineering…

(Credit: Rovco)

Rovco Lands Survey Work at Green Volt Floating Wind Farm

UK-based tech-powered offshore wind solutions provider Rovco has been awarded the site characterization survey work in support…

Atlantic Guardian vessel (Credit: EMGS)

EMGS, Velocitas Team Up for OBN Survey in Barents Sea

Norwegian offshore survey services firm Electromagnetic Geoservices (EMGS) and Velocitas Geo Solutions have entered into…

(Credit: SLB OneSubsea)

SLB OneSubsea Gets TotalEnergies’ Kaminho Deepwater Job Off Angola

SLB, through its OneSubsea joint venture, has secured a contract from TotalEnergies to provide subsea production system,…

Featured Companies

R.M. Young Company

Founded in 1964, R.M. Young Company specializes in the development and manufacture of professional meteorological instruments renowned for their cost-effectiveness and reliability. Their precision weather instruments have earned global acclaim, underpinned by exceptional…

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech’s (”Subsea Technologies for the Marine Environment”) team already has more than 30 years of experience in the subsea and marine technology. Today, with 70+ employees, the company is still privately owned. We offer underwater technologies, subsea solutions and ocean monitoring systems.
The February 2024 edition of Marine Technology Reporter is focused on Oceanographic topics and technologies.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Teledyne RD Instruments Measure Ocean Waves from a Subsurface Mooring in Deep Water
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Damage Control Officer- Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Second Officer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Able Seaman (D)

● NOAA

First Assistant Engineer (Rotational 60/30)

● NOAA

Second Cook

● NOAA
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jul 2024 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news