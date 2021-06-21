 
New Wave Media

June 21, 2021

As Big Oil Pushes into Offshore Wind, Seabed Lease Prices Will Rise

© Studio-FI/AdobeStock

© Studio-FI/AdobeStock

The world's largest offshore wind developer Orsted is concerned that Big Oil's eagerness to harness wind at sea could push up prices for seabed leases, making the technology less competitive, its chief executive told Reuters.

European oil firms including Total, BP, Equinor and Shell have all outlined plans to speed up investments in renewables, including offshore wind, as they look to reduce their reliance on oil and gas to satisfy investors and governments which are demanding reductions in emissions.

"Short term we have seen it already, and it's a real and genuine concern," Orsted Chief Executive Mads Nipper told Reuters in an interview for the upcoming Reuters Events: Global Energy Transition conference.

He said seabed options around the coast of England, Wales and Northern Ireland had been awarded at "very high prices" at a leasing round held by the Crown Estate earlier this year.

"Our concern is that if that inflation continues it will eventually come to the disadvantage of the speed with which we accelerate the technology or the competitiveness of the technology," he said.

He urged politicians to make more seabed available for offshore wind farms and streamline consenting and permitting processes. "If substantial amounts are to be made available then there is going to be enough for everybody".

"For offshore wind, having sufficient availability of seabed that is even remotely affordable that is just one of the things that is really, really vital ... It needs to happen quite urgently," Nipper, who joined Orsted in January, said.

The offshore wind industry is facing a pivotal moment as governments around the world, excluding China, target installed capacity of 170 GW by 2030, up from just 24 GW today.

Nipper said he believes there is political commitment to reach that goal despite the current mismatch between ambitious climate targets and actual capacity in companies' project pipelines.

"We are starting to see that move faster already," he said, pointing to upcoming leasing rounds in Scotland and New York state.


(Reuters reporting by Stine Jacobsen; Editing by Jan Harvey)

Related News

Credit: Acteon

MENCK Delivers 'World's Largest' Hammers for Offshore Wind Installation in Taiwan

Dutch offshore installation company Heerema Marine Contractors has signed a contract with Acteon's offshore pile-driving…

UTC Award jury chair Bjørn Søgård presents this year’s award to Svein Vatland, ABB's Vice President Subsea Technology Program

ABB Wins UTC Award for Subsea Electrification Technology

ABB's subsea power system, capable of distributing up to 100 MW of electricity over long distances and in ultra-deepwater…

Image courtesy CSignum

Floating Wind: New Mooring Line Monitoring Tech Passes the Test

CSignum announced the testing of the prototype solution developed with Tfl Marine as part of the Floating Wind Technology…

Sofar Ocean’s free drifting Spotter buoy in open ocean water. © Sofar Ocean

The Forecast for Weather-Spotting Technology

The upcoming UN Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development (2021-2030) should herald an increase in marine exploration…

Blue Essence hybrid USV. Image courtesy Fugro

Need a Survey? There’s a USV for That

While the adoption of unmanned/uncrewed surfaces vessels (USVs) was initially in defence, use of these low footprint systems…

Siemens Energy’s DigiTRON connector provides electrical and fiber-optic connector systems for subsea power and communications.

OneSubsea Taps Siemens Energy for Bacalhau Subsea Sensors, Connectors

Schlumberger's OneSubsea has ordered a turnkey package from Siemens Energy for the Bacalhau field development project in…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Airmar Technology

the design and manufacture of ultrasonic sensor technology for marine and industrial applications. The Company's product line includes advanced ultrasonic transducers, flow sensors, WeatherStation® instruments, and electronic compasses used for a wide variety of applications.
Marine Technology Reporter takes a deep dive into Oceanography in its February 2021 eMagazine edition, including insights on the GO-BGC Array Project to Monitor Ocean Health.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

The new profiler simplifying CTD data collection for oceanographers

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Maritime Legal Intern

● Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

Marine Transportation Specialist

Electrician

● Military Sealift Command

Full-time, Tenure Track Professional Maritime Engineering Faculty

● Massachusetts Maritime Academy ● Buzzards Bay, Massachusetts, United States

Assistant Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover May 2021 - Hydrographic Survey Sonar

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news