 
New Wave Media

June 5, 2023

PXGEO Orders Over 20 Saab Sabertooth AUVs for Offshore Seismic Surveys

Credit: Saab (cropped)

Credit: Saab (cropped)

Marine geophysical company PXGEO has ordered more than 20 autonomous underwater vehicles from Saab.

The order, for Saab's Sabertooth autonomous underwater vehicle, is worth SEK 620 million (currently around $57,1 million) and deliveries will take place 2023-2025.

"The order includes more than 20 Sabertooth vehicles, which makes this the largest Sabertooth order to date," Saab said.

These will form part of PXGEO’s MantaRay solution for offshore seismic data acquisition and will be used for deployment and recovery of equipment during ocean bottom surveys.

According to PXGEO, MantaRay is an Ocean Bottom Node (OBN) handling system using Hovering Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (HAUV) capable of deploying and recovering nodes" significantly faster and with better precision than traditional methods."

"MantaRay allows for complete survey design flexibility providing optimal imaging to eliminate geological risk. Autonomous, tether-less operation brings unparalleled efficiency and pre-programmed autonomous mission planning ensures fast and accurate node placement. MantaRay minimizes seabed impact and reduces crew and operational exposure while bringing results faster to the client," PXGEO said.


Credit: PXGEO

“Together with PXGEO, we are taking the step to make offshore seismic data acquisition fully autonomous. This is a great achievement, made possible by our combined expertise,” says Görgen Johansson, head of Saab’s business area Dynamics.

"Saab’s Sabertooth is a powerful and versatile underwater vehicle. With capability to perform operations to depths of up to 3,000 metres, it is ideal for seabed investigations," Saab said.

“We are excited to bring the efficiency and reliability of the autonomous Sabertooth platform to the offshore seismic industry. The combined efforts between PXGEO’s engineering team and Saab in the development of MantaRay will revolutionize our industry and finally unlock the full potential of ocean bottom node seismic in line with PXGEO’s commitment to United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals,” says Tony Bowman, CEO of PXGEO.

Related News

©Minesto

Minesto's Dragon 12 Project Powers Forward with Cable Installation Completion

Tidal energy developer Minesto said Wednesday it had successfully completed the first phase of Dragon 12 (1.2 MW) offshore installation in Vestmanna…

©Blue Ocean Seismic Services

Blue Ocean Seismic Services' Robots Pass "Crucial" Tests in Loch Linne

Blue Ocean Seismic Services, a company that describes itself as the marine seismic survey disruptor, said Tuesday that its latest series of trials…

Saipem's Castorone vessel - Credit: Saipem

Saipem's Acoustic Subsea Pipeline Monitoring Tech Gets DNV Nod

Italian offshore services firm Saipem said Tuesday that its Integrated Acoustic Unit (I.A.U.) technology for monitoring of…

Image courtesy Argeo

Survey Firm Argeo Sees Q1 Revenue Jump. Order Book Nearly Fully Booked for 2023

Norway-based offshore survey firm Argeo said Thursday its order book was at record high levels, and that its revenue jumped…

©Saab Seaeye

LOTOS Petrobaltic Selects Saab Seaeye Leopard ROV for Subsea Work in Polish Oil Fields

LOTOS Petrobaltic, part of ORLEN, has ordered Saab’s Seaeye Leopard work-class ROV to service subsea infrastructure within…

©Sarcos

Sarcos and VideoRay Partner to Offer Integrated Underwater Robotic Systems

Robotic systems firm Sarcos and subsea robotic systems developer VideoRay have signed an agreement to offer integrated underwater…

Featured Companies

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech is a German manufacturer, maker of the OceanPack ship based measurement systems used for scientific research and industrial monitoring of water quality and oceanographic parameters. SubCtech also excels in ROV and subsea Li-Ion battery technology. The…

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research
In this Oceanographic edition, MTR dives into the Seabed 2030 project with updates on the technology, technique and pace of the collaborative project to map the world’s oceans by 2030.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

EvoLogics news at Ocean Business 2023
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Any Entry Level

● Military Sealift Command

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

First Assistant Engineer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Operations Chief

● Military Sealift Command

First Officer

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Mar 2023 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news