RDSEA "Pic of the Week"
With Team KUROSHIO (Yokosuka, Japan), in Kalamata, Greece, Shell Ocean Discovery XPRIZE, Runner-Up. The team integrated technologies owned by Japanese universities, institutes and companies for a unique collaborative approach centered around AUVs to compete in the Prize. L-R: Dr. Andrew Remsen (XPRIZE Technical Director on the SOD-Prize), Team Co-Lead: Dr. Takeshi Nakatani (JAMSTEC), Dr. Jyotika Virmani (Executive Dir. SOD-Prize), Rick Cole (RDSEA, SOD-Prize Ops Team), Team Co-Lead: Dr. Takeshi Ohki (JAMSTEC), and Eric Hawk (NOAA Corps., Ret., SeaHawk, LLC, SOD-Prize Ops Team). https://lnkd.in/ePe4-vGv