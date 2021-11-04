 
New Wave Media

November 4, 2021

RDSEA "Pic of the Week"

Photo courtesy Rick Cole/RDSEA

Photo courtesy Rick Cole/RDSEA

With Team KUROSHIO (Yokosuka, Japan), in Kalamata, Greece, Shell Ocean Discovery XPRIZE, Runner-Up. The team integrated technologies owned by Japanese universities, institutes and companies for a unique collaborative approach centered around AUVs to compete in the Prize. L-R: Dr. Andrew Remsen (XPRIZE Technical Director on the SOD-Prize), Team Co-Lead: Dr. Takeshi Nakatani (JAMSTEC), Dr. Jyotika Virmani (Executive Dir. SOD-Prize), Rick Cole (RDSEA, SOD-Prize Ops Team), Team Co-Lead: Dr. Takeshi Ohki (JAMSTEC), and Eric Hawk (NOAA Corps., Ret., SeaHawk, LLC, SOD-Prize Ops Team). https://lnkd.in/ePe4-vGv

Related News

Credit: DedMityay/AdobeStock

A Seismic Shift

Despite oil prices recently edging past $80 a barrel, scars from two recent oil industry downturns in five years have forced…

© dottedyeti / Adobe Stock

How Much Microplastic is in the Ocean?

How much microplastic is in the world's oceans? Twenty-four trillion pieces and counting, according to a recent study.A global…

Credit: OOS

Dutch Offshore Service Firm Designs Renewables-powered Semi-submersible Mussel Farm

OOS Group, a Dutch-based offshore services company, known to Offshore Engineer readers for its semi-submersible heavy lift…

The PingGuin. Image courtesy EvoLogics

MTR100: EvoLogics in Focus

In its September/October edition, Marine Technology Reporter presented its 16th Annual "MTR100", a focus on 100 leading people…

Evologics Quadroin penguin inspired underwater vehicle. Image courtesy Hereon - Florian Büttner.

MTR100: When it Comes to Drones, Big is Good. <1m is Better.

Over the last couple of decades, autonomous underwater vehicles (AUV) have become fully established work horses of ocean mapping and surveillance.

iXblue launched its first Remotely Operated Towed Vehicle (ROTV): FlipiX. Photo courtesy iXblue

Meet FlipiX: iXblue Launches New ROTV

At Ocean Business 2021 in Southampton, iXblue today launched a new ROTV -- FlipiX -- designed to enhance autonomous survey…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

ARGUS Gesellschaft fuer Umweltmesstech mbH

Manufacturer of the ASM Turbidity profiler and DPS Intelligent rotary joint. Customized development of oceanographic instruments and controllers. Consultancy.
Marine Technology Reporter’s August 2021 eMag edition is all about Hydrographic: the people, the tech, the solutions.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Survey Once, Reuse Many Times

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Deck Engineer Machinist

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Project Manager/Project Engineers

● Nicosia, Nicosia, Cyprus

HVACR / Marine Engineer (Volunteer)

● Mercy Ships

Steward Cook

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Sep 2021 - MTR100: Focus on 100 Leading Companies, People and Innovations in the Subsea Space

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news