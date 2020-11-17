 
November 17, 2020

Rodger Joins ETPM

Hannah Rodger (Photo: ETPM)

Subsea and marine recruitment specialist ETPM has added a new member to its team in response to increasing business activity.

Hannah Rodger joins the Aberdeen-headquartered firm as Survey, ROV and Inspection Recruiter. Based in Great Yarmouth, she was brought on board to continue to develop those markets across the business, while identifying new opportunities in the renewables sector which has a strong presence in the Southern North Sea.

She will work closely alongside Leigh Reid who joined the company earlier this year in the newly created role of Business Development Manager. Leigh is leading the company’s push into recruitment for the renewables, and ROV and survey sectors as well as increasing ETPM’s global client base in subsea, marine and oil and gas.

The two appointments are the first of several new roles to be created across the company in the coming months.

“It is encouraging that while the industry continues to face challenges with many jobs still at risk, we are seeing signs of positivity with increasing demand for personnel across these sectors,” said Jay Smith, ETPM Recruitment Manager. “The industry is changing and ETPM has been developing its diversification strategy since the start of the year, to make sure the company remains proactive in reacting to those changes. We want to position ourselves as being at the fore in responding to changing recruitment trends in the industry whatever the demands.”

Hannah has worked in subsea recruitment for the oil and gas and renewables markets for the nine years. For the past six years she specialized in survey, ROV and inspection recruitment at Oceanscan. She has also worked closely with dive and lay clients.

In recent months, ETPM also announced a new joint venture with start-up technology company Nudge Exchange which will provide ETPM’s clients and contractors with real-time information on contract requirements around the world.

It has also launched TrueDental Recruitment, a dental recruitment agency based in Aberdeen, which specializes in the provision of dental candidates for practices across North-east Scotland.

