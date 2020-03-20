 
New Wave Media

March 20, 2020

Saipem, Equinor Working on Floating Solar Panels

Credit: Saipem

Credit: Saipem

Italian oilfield services firm Saipem, and Norwegian oil and gas company Equinor are teaming up to develop a floating solar panel park solution for near coastal applications and rough weather conditions.

According to a statement by Saipem, the technology will be based on the in-house developed concept by offshore rig designer Moss Maritime, part of Saipem's XSIGHT division dedicated to high value-added services, which is a modularized system, designed for easy fabrication, transportation, and installation at the operation site.

"The technology provides the same benefits as already established by solar photovoltaic solutions for calm sea locations (Floating Photovoltaic). However, being designed for more rough weather conditions, additional locations can now be considered. The Moss Maritime solution has a dual application: it is suitable for areas where there are no large water reservoirs and also for very windy areas," Saipem said.

As part of the cooperation agreement, Equinor and Moss Maritime will combine their experiences and know-how to further develop the concept with a competitive and cost-effective approach that shall meet the increasing demand for renewable energy solutions. The ambition is to be one of the leading providers of near coastal and offshore solutions for floating solar panel parks.

Ida Husem, CEO of Moss Maritime, commented: “The agreement with Equinor goes in the direction taken by Saipem and Moss Maritime towards the development of new technologies related to clean energy. Moss Maritime is constantly looking for opportunities where to apply its expertise in engineering design and services also in the renewable energy sector”.

clean energyEquinoroil and gas
Email

Related News

Morten Fon, President &amp; CEO, Jotun (left) and Geir Haaoy President &amp; CEO, Kongsberg (right). Image: Jotun

‘Hull Skate’ Your Way to Cleaner Hulls, Better Fuel Efficiency

When it come to ship efficiency and emission reduction, the next frontier is devising better means to keep hulls clean from…

RENDERING OF NEW VIKING SHIP: This rendering shows what the new Viking expedition ships will look like, including the hangar for launching small vessels. Credit: Viking

NOAA-Viking Public Private Partnership, a Win-win for Research

There was important cruise news in January: Viking – a premier European ocean and river cruise company - will offer two new…

Ocean Power Technologies’ PB3 PowerBuoy wave energy pictured with single point mooring integrating power and data transmission connected to a subsea battery solution and AUV charging station. Developed with Modus Seabed Intervention utilizing a Saab Seaeye Sabertooth AUV, the concept has been submitted for U.S. government development and demonstration project funding consideration. (Image: OPT)

New Subsea Resident Vehicle Solution Taking Shape

Ocean energy solutions innovator Ocean Power Technologies (OPT) said it it is working with joint development partners Modus…

Photo: Klein Marine Systems

Klein Chooses RadarWatch for Korean Offshore Wind Farm

Klein Marine Systems Selects Cambridge Pixel’s RadarWatch and Target Tracking Technology to Protect Korean Offshore Wind FarmCambridge Pixel…

Fig.1: A Slocum glider from Teledyne Webb Research, en route to deployment. Credit: Rutgers University.

Measuring the Hostile Ocean Beneath Hurricanes

Unmanned Vehicles Collect Data for Improving Storm ForecastsThe influences of ocean conditions and currents on living environments…

Oceaneering's electric work class eNovus ROV with handheld tooling interface. (Image: Oceaneering)

UUV Manipulators: Get a Grip

While much focus on resident subsea vehicles has been about the vehicles, there’s also been a lot of focus behind the scenes…

Featured Companies

Marine Technology Reporter

Marine Technology Reporter (MTR) is the recognized authority for business news and information about the international marine technology and ocean science community. MTR provides unbiased opinions, news and updates to more then 25,000 BPA subscribers in print and online.

Teledyne BlueView

Teledyne BlueView is the leading provider of state-of-the-art compact acoustic underwater measurement and imaging solutions for defense, energy, civil engineering, transportation, and port security applications worldwide. BlueView’s advanced sonar systems have…

Teledyne Marine Interconnect Solutions

Teledyne Marine Interconnect Solutions designs and manufactures high reliability electrical, fiber optic, and hybrid electro-optic connector solutions for the harshest environments and at any ocean depth. Our products employed in subsea instrumentation, sensors and control systems…

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Reson A/S

Teledyne RESON is the world’s leading provider of high-quality underwater acoustic solutions. With global presence and worldwide service facilities, We specialize in advanced multibeam sonar systems, sensors, transducers, hydrophones and survey software. We operate in the hydrographic…

Teledyne Marine Vehicles

Teledyne Marine Vehicles enables customer optimized data collection with the most comprehensive and innovative suite of undersea vehicles available. Our portfolio includes low logistics high performance autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs), remotely operated vehicles (ROVs)…

Unmanned Marine and Subsea Vehicles
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Any Entry Level

● Military Sealift Command

Assistant Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command

First Radio Electronics Technician (IAT)

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Chief Radio Electronics Technician (IAT)

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Mar 2020 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news