Saipem Supplies Hydrone-W ROV for ISPRA's Arcadia Vessel

© FellowNeko - stock.adobe.com

Saipem has been awarded a contract with the T. Mariotti shipyard in Genoa to supply the Hydrone-W remotely operated underwater vehicle (ROV), which will be deployed on ISPRA's (Higher Institute for Environmental Protection and Research) new oceanographic vessel, Arcadia.

Hydrone-W will support ISPRA in advanced oceanographic activities, contributing to the observation, monitoring and study of ecosystems, geomorphology, and strategic infrastructures located in deep-sea and offshore environments.

Hydrone-W, a full-electric Work Class ROV, was developed as part of Saipem's “Hydrone” underwater robotics program, an initiative for the design and industrialization of a fleet of underwater drones capable of working autonomously at sea at depths of up to 3,000 meters.

The project is part of the initiatives funded by the NRRP (National Recovery and Resilience Plan), specifically within the MER (Marine Ecosystem Restoration) program, which also includes the acquisition of a new oceanographic vessel, the Arcadia, equipped with high-tech technologies dedicated to the study and monitoring of marine ecosystems and to geophysical surveys of deep seabeds.

