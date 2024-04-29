Sapura Energy Hooks Subsea Services Contract from Thai Oil Major Off Malaysia

Malaysia-based offshore services firm Sapura Energy, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Sapura Subsea Services, has secured a contract to provide subsea services for Thai oil company PTTEP’s subsidiaries in Malaysia.

The contract, effective from February 21, 2024 for a period of five years, have been awarded to Sapura by PTTEP Sabah Oil Limited for deepwater Package B1, and PTTEP Sarawak Oil Limited for Package C1 – Sarawak.

Under the call-out contracts with agreed unit rates, Sapura’s scope of work comprises of the provision of diving support vessel, air and saturation diving systems, remotely operated vehicle (ROV) and other related subsea services.

These include subsea inspection, repair and maintenance of offshore structures, pipelines and other equipment, abandonment, intervention, subsea decommissioning and other works related to the PTTEP Sabah and PTTEP Sarawak subsea facilities in Sabah and Sarawak waters.

In December 2023, PTTEP reported that its subsidiaries PTTEP HK Offshore Limited and PTTEP Sarawak Oil Limited made new oil and gas discoveries in three fields offshore Sarawak, Malaysia, including Chenda-1 exploration well in the block SK405B, Bangsawan-1 and Babadon-1 exploration wells in the block SK438.

PTTEP’s portfolio in Malaysia consists of Block SK405B, SK438, SK314A, SK417, PM407, SB412 and SK325 all of which are in the exploration phase.

Lang Lebah and Paprika gas fields in Block SK410B are under development phase. Block K, SK309, SK311, Block H and the Malaysia–Thailand Joint Development Area (MTJDA) are in the production phase.