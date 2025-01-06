 
New Wave Media

January 6, 2025

Seafloor Mapping Project Aims to Help Protect Florida Coast

Progress on the Florida Seafloor Mapping Initiative, visualized on Fugro's VirGeo® platform. Credit: Fugro

Progress on the Florida Seafloor Mapping Initiative, visualized on Fugro's VirGeo® platform. Credit: Fugro

Fugro is expanding its role in the Florida Seafloor Mapping Initiative (FSMI), a multi-year effort by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) to map the state’s seafloor for improved coastal resilience, infrastructure planning, and environmental protection. Building on its previous award of 14,000 sq. km of airborne lidar data for the FSMI, Fugro is now conducting vessel-based surveys across 42,000 square kilometers offshore Florida.

This ambitious new data acquisition campaign covers five of the six Florida DEP program regions, including the entire Atlantic Coast, the Florida Keys, and portions of the Gulf Coast. Initially launched in Q4 2024 with a single survey vessel, the project has rapidly scaled to a multi-vessel operation. Field activities are being efficiently managed using Fugro’s innovative VirGeo platform, which provides real-time project tracking and quality control information to both Fugro and Florida DEP.

The impacts of the 2024 hurricane season highlight the critical need for proactive coastal planning in the state. By collaborating with partners like Fugro who have large-scale mapping capabilities, the FSMI is set to deliver essential data to adapt to Florida’s evolving coastline and safeguard its communities and economy.

Fugro is conducting 65% of the FSMI’s vessel-based program. Data collection is expected to be completed in late 2025, with final deliverables in 2026.

Related News

Image Courtesy HydroSurv

Hydrosurv REAV-28 tapped for new projects in Eastern Med

HydroSurv sold a REAV-28 package to Engitec Systems International (ESI), marking the company’s first sale in the Eastern Mediterranean region.

SHIPWRECK PODCAST: Exploring USS Stewart with James Delgado

We talk with renowned maritime archaeologist James Delgado about the recently found US Navy destroyer USS Stewart. Stewart…

Antarctic sea-ice. Photo credit Dr. Andrew Meijers

As Antarctic Sea Ice Disappears, Storms Worsen - study

Declining Antarctic sea ice cover is generating unprecedented ocean heat loss to the atmosphere and more storms, according…

(Credit: TechnipFMC)

TechnipFMC to Supply Subsea Production System for Shell’s Nigerian Deepwater Project

Oilfield services company TechnipFMC has secured a contract with Shell’s subsidiary, Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production…

The EV Nautilus (c) Ocean Exploration

Ocean Exploration taps Leeway Marine to Manage Ship

The Ocean Exploration Trust (OET) has selected LeeWay Marine to step into the vital role of vessel manager.LeeWay will be…

A glider in the Antarctic. Photo from NOC by David White

NOC Moves Forward with Funding for Subsea Sensor Tech

A project to create a multi-parameter miniature sensor to help boost the range of measurements single underwater robotic…

Featured Companies

R.M. Young Company

Founded in 1964, R.M. Young Company specializes in the development and manufacture of professional meteorological instruments renowned for their cost-effectiveness and reliability. Their precision weather instruments have earned global acclaim, underpinned by exceptional…

Silicon Sensing Systems Ltd

Silicon Sensing Systems Ltd is a market leader in silicon micro electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) gyroscopes, accelerometers and inertial measurement units, focusing on products delivering high performance, ultra-reliability and affordability. The company has supplied…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

South Bay Wire and Cable Company, LLC

For more than 65 years, south Bay Cable has been a leader in the design and manufacture of custom cable for the toughest jobs. Our engineering staff can create cable designs for most applications. We specialize in underwater cable but are capable of producing a…
Subsea Vehicle technology is front and center in MTR, with a focus on increased levels of autonomy, reliability and flexibility.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Authors & Contributors
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Yeoman Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Cook

● Military Sealift Command

First Assistant Engineer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

First Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Third Officer

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Nov 2024 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news