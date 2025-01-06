Seafloor Mapping Project Aims to Help Protect Florida Coast

Fugro is expanding its role in the Florida Seafloor Mapping Initiative (FSMI), a multi-year effort by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) to map the state’s seafloor for improved coastal resilience, infrastructure planning, and environmental protection. Building on its previous award of 14,000 sq. km of airborne lidar data for the FSMI, Fugro is now conducting vessel-based surveys across 42,000 square kilometers offshore Florida.

This ambitious new data acquisition campaign covers five of the six Florida DEP program regions, including the entire Atlantic Coast, the Florida Keys, and portions of the Gulf Coast. Initially launched in Q4 2024 with a single survey vessel, the project has rapidly scaled to a multi-vessel operation. Field activities are being efficiently managed using Fugro’s innovative VirGeo platform, which provides real-time project tracking and quality control information to both Fugro and Florida DEP.

The impacts of the 2024 hurricane season highlight the critical need for proactive coastal planning in the state. By collaborating with partners like Fugro who have large-scale mapping capabilities, the FSMI is set to deliver essential data to adapt to Florida’s evolving coastline and safeguard its communities and economy.

Fugro is conducting 65% of the FSMI’s vessel-based program. Data collection is expected to be completed in late 2025, with final deliverables in 2026.