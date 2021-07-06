 
July 6, 2021

Aker Solutions Confirms Major Subsea Compression Contract with Chevron

Credit: Aker Solutions

Norway's Aker Solutions confirmed Tuesday it had secured a "major contract" from Chevron to provide a subsea gas compression system for the Jansz-Io field, offshore Western Australia. 

The contract follows Chevron's sanction of the $4 billion project last week. Aker Solutions said last week its subsea compression tech had been selected for Chevron's Jansz-Io Compression Project, but that the companies were in ongoing talks to finalize the contract.

The confirmation came Tuesday when Aker Solutions said it had won the deal and had booked around NOK 7 billion ($815,59 million) as order intake in the second quarter of 2021 related to the contract. 

"Globally, this is the second subsea gas compression system delivered by Aker Solutions and demonstrates our pioneering spirit to create value for our customers. Our world-leading technology improves field recoverability while offering carbon emission efficiencies compared to traditional compression alternatives", said Kjetel Digre, chief executive officer of Aker Solutions. 

The scope covers engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) of the all-electric subsea gas compression system. It also includes interface responsibility and assistance during installation and commissioning. 

The subsea gas compression system will include a compression station with three compressor modules and two subsea pump modules, all-electric control systems and actuators, structures including mud mats, a high-voltage electrical power distribution system, several spare modules and equipment, and various associated tooling. 

"We are extremely pleased to be chosen for this major contract. This award signifies a huge leap for our world-leading subsea gas compression technology. Aker Solutions has been present in Western Australia for more than 20 years. We look very much forward to working collaboratively with partners such as MAN Energy Solutions on this major development," said Digre. 

The award follows the completion of the front-end engineering and design (FEED) awarded in 2019. 

The work starts immediately with delivery expected during 2025. The project will be managed from Aker Solutions' headquarters in Fornebu, Norway. 

The Jansz-Io gas field was first discovered in April 2000 and is located around 200 kilometers offshore the north-western coast of Western Australia, at water depths of approximately 1,400 meters. The Jansz-Io field is a part of the Chevron-operated Gorgon project, one of the world's largest natural gas developments. 

Inside the GO-BGC Array Project to Monitor Ocean Health

