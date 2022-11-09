Wednesday, November 9, 2022
 
New Wave Media

November 9, 2022

Strong Offshore Quake Rattles Italy

Credit: earthquake.usgs.gov

Credit: earthquake.usgs.gov

A strong earthquake of magnitude 5.7 struck off Italy's Adriatic coast early on Wednesday, but caused no serious damage or injuries but was felt as far away as Rome and northern parts of the country. 

The quake, which occurred shortly after 7 a.m. (0600 GMT), was followed by more than 50 aftershocks of weaker intensity, the Italian Geophysics and Volcanology Institute (INGV) said. 

Its epicentre was 35 kilometers (21.7 miles) offshore from Pesaro, a seaside city in the eastern Marche region, at a depth of 7 km, and was felt in Rome on the other side of the country and in the northern regions of Veneto, Friuli and Trentino.

A spokesman for Italy's Civil Protection told Reuters no one was injured, and the head of the Marche region, Francesco Acquaroli, said no major damage to buildings was reported.

"We are facing a series of tremors happening after the main one ... we are clearly all on alert," Acquaroli said at a news briefing.

Large parts of Italy are earthquake prone. In 2016, a 6.5-magnitude temblor - the strongest in 36 years - had its epicentre in Marche, causing destruction but no loss of lives.

As a precaution, schools in Pesaro and other nearby cities were closed in the wake of the earthquake, and rail traffic passing through Pesaro along the coast was temporarily suspended.

Railway lines were being gradually reopened after safety inspections by experts, Italy's railtrack company Rfi said on its website.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni was following developments from Rome, being "in constant contact" with Civil Protection authorities and the head of the Marche region, her office said.

(Reuters - Reporting by Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru, Alvise Armellini in Rome; Editing by Keith Weir and Bernadette Baum)

Related News

Image courtesy HII

HII Debuts REMUS 620 Unmanned Underwater Vehicle (UUV)

HII’s Mission Technologies division debuted a new medium-class unmanned underwater vehicle (UUV): REMUS 620.Building on the…

The Waveswing. Image courtesy AWS Ocean Energy

Renewable Energy: AWS Waveswing Put to the Test

Inverness-based AWS Ocean Energy announced encouraging results from the current phase of sea trials of its wave energy device…

The R/V David Packard will usher in a new era for MBARI’s work. The new state-of-the-art research vessel is currently under construction in Vigo, Spain. MBARI will welcome the new vessel into its fleet in late 2023. Illustration: Glosten © 2021 MBARI

R/V David Packard to Sport Sonardyne’s Ranger 2 USBL

Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute (MBARI) selected Sonardyne's deepwater positioning tech for 50-m long R/V David Packard…

The joint RenewableUK and Global Underwater Hub Cables conference. Photo Elaine Maslin

FOW Players Target 132kV Dynamic Cables

UK industry players are eying the development of 132kV dynamic array cables to meet the demands of ever larger turbines,…

For illustration - A SeaFox unit - Credit: Open Government Licence version 1.0 (OGL v1.0) via Wikimedia Commons

Gazprom: NATO Mine Destroyer Device was Found at Nord Stream 1 in 2015

A spokesperson for Russian energy giant Gazprom said on Monday that a mine destroyer discovered at the Nord Stream 1 offshore…

©guteksk7/AdobeStock

Nord Stream Probe Finds Evidence of Detonations, Swedish Police Say

A crime scene investigation of the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines from Russia to Europe found evidence of detonations…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…
MTR’s Hydrographic annual explores the latest work from around the world to gather, retrieve and process subsea information more effectively and efficiently
Read the Magazine

A New Era of Affordable Tangle-Free Propulsion

Editorial

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Chief Radio Electronics Technician IAT - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Second Assistant Engineer

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

1st Assistant Engineer

● Grand River Navigation Company ● Traverse City, MI, United States

Deck Engineer Machinist

● Military Sealift Command

Deck Engineer Machinist - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Sep 2022 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news