 
New Wave Media

July 19, 2024

J+S Subsea Delivers Control Systems for Canadian Oil and Gas Project

(Credit: J+S Subsea)

(Credit: J+S Subsea)

Subsea controls specialist J+S Subsea has completed its first project in Canada, which involved the supply of three subsea battery-powered control systems to maintain integrity of the subsea electrical infrastructure at an offshore oil and gas field.

J+S Subsea systems will maintain integrity of the subsea electrical infrastructure when topside electrical power is unavailable, the company said.

The project has been delivered through a collaborative approach involving Viper Innovations, Verlume, Richmond Mills Fabrication and MH Engineering (Fife), as well as J+S Subsea.

The scope included the design, engineering, manufacture, marinisation and testing of subsea-deployed systems that will maintain continuous application of Viper Innovations’ cutting-edge V-LIFE technology. 

The patented electrical passivation signal maintains the electrical integrity of the field and satellite extensions 350km off the coast of Canada, while the floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel is disconnected from the system during scheduled maintenance. 

The J+S Subsea systems can be recharged on the deck of a Construction Support Vessel (CSV) or onshore, via the supplied charger, and redeployed for a further 90-days. 

Each system consists of a Verlume-supplied subsea battery and separate J+S Subsea control unit housing Viper’s V-SLIM (Subsea Line Integrity Monitor), with mating Electrical Flying Leads (EFL), housed in a steel frame constructed in accordance with DNV regulations.

Central to delivery of the time-critical project was the ability to capitalize on the availability of components in J+S Subsea’s Legacy Locker, an open industry portal for the re-use, refurbishment, repurposing and recycling of subsea equipment.

 “Our unique and innovative Legacy Locker was pivotal in accelerating turnaround time for this bespoke project. This, combined with our inhouse technical expertise, made us ideally positioned to deliver for our client and underline our strategy of sustained growth,” said Phil Reid, J+S Subsea Managing Director.

Related News

(Credit: TGS)

TGS Gets Ultra High-Res 3D Survey Job

TGS, a global provider of energy data and intelligence, has secured an Ultra High Resolution 3D (UHR3D) acquisition contract…

(Credit: SLB OneSubsea)

SLB OneSubsea Gets TotalEnergies’ Kaminho Deepwater Job Off Angola

SLB, through its OneSubsea joint venture, has secured a contract from TotalEnergies to provide subsea production system,…

Tendon mooring lines that support floating offshore wind (Credit: FibreMax)

ABS and FibreMax Team Up for Floating Wind Mooring Tech

American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) and Dutch company FibreMax have signed an agreement to collaborate on stiffness-driven…

(Source: TGS)

TGS Set for Offshore Wind Measurement Campaign in Morro Bay Off California

Norwegian seismic firm TGS has announced a new campaign for offshore wind and metocean measurement located in Morro Bay, off the U.S.

PXGEO’s MantaRay is a hovering autonomous underwater vehicle engineered to deploy and recover ocean bottom nodes with minimal impact to the ocean floor. Source: PXGEO

Autonomous Survey Technology: Cutting the Umbilical

There is a flurry of development underway to cut seafloor seismic and geotechnical survey technologies free from on-site control.The deeper you go…

Illustration (Credit: Oceaneering)

Oceaneering Scores $50M Umbilical Contract for Gulf of Mexico Project

U.S.-based subsea services and technology firm Oceaneering International has secured a contract to supply an electro-hydraulic…

Featured Companies

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

South Bay Wire and Cable Company, LLC

For more than 65 years, south Bay Cable has been a leader in the design and manufacture of custom cable for the toughest jobs. Our engineering staff can create cable designs for most applications. We specialize in underwater cable but are capable of producing a…

Silicon Sensing Systems Ltd

Silicon Sensing Systems Ltd is a market leader in silicon micro electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) gyroscopes, accelerometers and inertial measurement units, focusing on products delivering high performance, ultra-reliability and affordability. The company has supplied…

R.M. Young Company

Founded in 1964, R.M. Young Company specializes in the development and manufacture of professional meteorological instruments renowned for their cost-effectiveness and reliability. Their precision weather instruments have earned global acclaim, underpinned by exceptional…

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…
The February 2024 edition of Marine Technology Reporter is focused on Oceanographic topics and technologies.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Drawing the Line: The Farthest, Deepest Limits
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Hydrographic Assistant Survey Technician

● NOAA

Operations Chief

● Military Sealift Command

Oiler

● NOAA

Second Assistant Engineer (D)

● NOAA

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover May 2024 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news