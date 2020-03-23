 
New Wave Media

March 23, 2020

US Supreme Court Maroons Filmmaker in Blackbeard Video Piracy Fight

© Florian Kittemann / Adobe Stock

© Florian Kittemann / Adobe Stock

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday delivered a legal broadside to a filmmaker who documented the recovery of notorious English pirate Blackbeard’s wrecked ship, refusing to revive his video piracy lawsuit that sought monetary damages from North Carolina.

The justices upheld a lower court’s 2018 ruling that the state was protected by a legal doctrine called sovereign immunity and could not be sued for copyright infringement for using filmmaker Frederick Allen’s images online.

Allen sued in 2015 in federal court, accusing the state of infringing his copyrights on five videos and a photograph of salvage operation for the historically significant ship, the Queen Anne’s Revenge, which went down in 1718 in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Beaufort, North Carolina.


(Reporting by Andrew Chung; Editing by Will Dunham)

Atlantic OceanNorth CarolinaU.S. Supreme Court
Email

Related News

The survey of Ikka Fjord was conducted between the 20th and 21st June 2019, with the first day spent partly on training and familiarizng the cox with the survey requirements and reconnaissance to identify navigation hazards in the fjord caused by the columns and rock skerries as well as some acquisition. The second day was spent entirely on acquisition followed by demobilization of the spread from ‘Siku’. Image: Courtesy Norbit

Mapping the Ikaite Columns of the Ikka Fjord, SW Greenland

Ikka Fjord in SW Greenland is the only known place in the World where the rare carbonate mineral ‘Ikaite’ (named after the…

© juanjo/AdobeStock

Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) 2020 Postponed

Offshore Technology Conference 2020, one of the world's largest conferences and exhibitions dedicated to the offshore energy industry…

RENDERING OF NEW VIKING SHIP: This rendering shows what the new Viking expedition ships will look like, including the hangar for launching small vessels. Credit: Viking

NOAA-Viking Public Private Partnership, a Win-win for Research

There was important cruise news in January: Viking – a premier European ocean and river cruise company - will offer two new…

Photo: Ocean Aero

Ocean Aero to Supply Vehicles for Homeland Security

Ocean Aero, Inc. announced it signed a multimillion-dollar agreement to deliver a variety of the company’s autonomous underwater…

(Photo: Allseas)

Drillship to Be Converted for Subsea Mining

Swiss-based offshore contractor Allseas said it has acquired an ultra-deepwater drillship for conversion to a polymetallic…

SOI Executive Director Dr. Jyotika Virmani (Photo: XPRIZE)

Schmidt Appoints Virmani as Executive Director

The Schmidt Ocean Institute announced it has appointed Dr. Jyotika Virmani as its first Executive Director, to lead the global…

Featured Companies

Teledyne Impulse-PDM

Teledyne Impulse-PDM has more than 30 years experience in providing interconnect solutions for the toughest environments. The company is a leading worldwide provider of sophisticated electronic components, instruments and communications products for niche markets where performance…

Teledyne TSS

Design and manufacture of marine instrumentation for navigation, motion sensing, inertial positioning and subsea pipe and cable detection.

Teledyne Impulse

Teledyne Impulse designs and manufactures high reliability electrical and optical interconnection systems for harsh environment applications. Our dry mateable, wet mateable and underwater mateable connectors are proven performers currently employed in subsea instrumentation…

Teledyne RD Instruments

With over 20,000 Doppler products delivered worldwide, Teledyne RD Instruments is the industry’s undisputed leading manufacturer of Acoustic Doppler Current Profilers (ADCPs) for current profiling and wave measurement applications and Doppler Velocity Logs (DVLs) for precision underwater navigation applications.

Teledyne Reson A/S

Teledyne RESON is the world’s leading provider of high-quality underwater acoustic solutions. With global presence and worldwide service facilities, We specialize in advanced multibeam sonar systems, sensors, transducers, hydrophones and survey software. We operate in the hydrographic…

Teledyne Marine Interconnect Solutions

Teledyne Marine Interconnect Solutions designs and manufactures high reliability electrical, fiber optic, and hybrid electro-optic connector solutions for the harshest environments and at any ocean depth. Our products employed in subsea instrumentation, sensors and control systems…

Unmanned Marine and Subsea Vehicles
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Ship Communications Officer (IAM)

● Military Sealift Command

Third Assistant Engineer

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Yeoman Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command

Pumpman

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Mar 2020 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news