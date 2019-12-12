 
New Wave Media

December 12, 2019

New Surface Power Supply for BlueROV2

  • Photo: Blue Robotics
  • Photo: Blue Robotics
  • Photo: Blue Robotics Photo: Blue Robotics
  • Photo: Blue Robotics Photo: Blue Robotics

Torrance based Blue Robotics announced their newest product, the Outland Technology Power Supply for the BlueROV2, which was developed and manufactured by Outland Technology of Slidell, Louisiana. 

The Outland Technology Power Supply (OTPS) provides a solution to power the BlueROV2 through the tether cable, eliminating the need for batteries and allowing it to be operated indefinitely.

The Outland Technology Power Supply is comprised of three components: the topside power supply unit, the ROV enclosure, and the tether, which can be purchased in 125m and 250m lengths. The ROV enclosure comes with a pre-installed power cable and a tether signal cable with penetrators, making it a drop-in replacement for the original battery tube.

The OTPS is available immediately from Blue Robotics, starting at $11,300 for a complete system.

Louisiana
Email

Related News

(Image: Subsea 7)

Aker Solutions, Subsea 7 Win Ærfugl Subsea Scope

Aker BP has tapped Aker Solutions and Subsea 7 to deliver and install subsea infrastructure for the second phase of the Ærfugl…

Image: ROVCO

SubSLAM Live: Live 3D Subsea Streaming Tech Debuts

Rovco launched “SubSLAM Live” a 3D Streaming technology which it says will allow a video live stream 3D underwater pointclouds…

(Photo: Subsea 7)

Subsea 7 Wins Julimar-Brunello Contract

Offshore services company Subsea 7 said it has been awarded a contract from Woodside for the execution of phase 2 of the Julimar-Brunello Project…

Innovative MA-X Technology Contract for Mitcham

Mitcham Industries announced its Klein Marine Systems unit received a contract from a leading autonomous underwater vehicle…

The UK North Sea seabed survey – CGG's largest ever – is partly funded by supermajor BP (File photo: BP)

CGG Announces Largest Ever Seabed Survey

French geoscience company CGG said it will perform its largest seabed survey to date in the UK Central North Sea.Prefunded in part by BP…

Ocean Infinity’s Kongsberg Hugin AUVs powered by four, 20 kWh Kraken batteries for a total of 80 kWh per vehicle. (Photo: Kraken Robotics)

Kraken Gives Ocean Infinity AUVs an Energy Boost

Ocean Infinity's Kongsberg Hugin autonomous underwater vehicles (AUV) have achieved significant endurance milestones during…

Featured Companies

Teledyne Storm Cable

Teledyne Storm Cable designs and manufactures robust application tailored cables utilizing a wide variety of high performance components and materials to formulate solutions to solve critical application problems in the harshest of environments and complex electrical situations.

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

Teledyne DGO

Teledyne DGO specializes in “harsh environment” electrical interconnect systems, and designs, develops, and manufactures high reliability electrical connection solutions which are used to provide electrical power, controls, and RF and fiber optic communications…

Teledyne Impulse

Teledyne Impulse designs and manufactures high reliability electrical and optical interconnection systems for harsh environment applications. Our dry mateable, wet mateable and underwater mateable connectors are proven performers currently employed in subsea instrumentation…

Teledyne Oceanscience

The Oceanscience Group is a world leader in development of oceanographic, hydrographic, and hydrologic deployment equipment designed to save survey time and improve data quality. Our major products are remotely-controlled and tethered instrumentation deployment boats for acoustic Doppler current profilers…

Teledyne CDL

Teledyne CDL is a global engineering company that designs and manufactures a variety of sensors including gyrocompasses, attitude and heading reference systems, and inertial navigation systems.

Unmanned Marine and Subsea Vehicles
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Steward Cook

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Chief Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Yeoman Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command

Able Seaman

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Nov 2019 - MTR White Papers: Subsea Vehicles

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news