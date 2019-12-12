New Surface Power Supply for BlueROV2

Torrance based Blue Robotics announced their newest product, the Outland Technology Power Supply for the BlueROV2, which was developed and manufactured by Outland Technology of Slidell, Louisiana.

The Outland Technology Power Supply (OTPS) provides a solution to power the BlueROV2 through the tether cable, eliminating the need for batteries and allowing it to be operated indefinitely.

The Outland Technology Power Supply is comprised of three components: the topside power supply unit, the ROV enclosure, and the tether, which can be purchased in 125m and 250m lengths. The ROV enclosure comes with a pre-installed power cable and a tether signal cable with penetrators, making it a drop-in replacement for the original battery tube.

The OTPS is available immediately from Blue Robotics, starting at $11,300 for a complete system.