Thursday, November 18, 2021
 
New Wave Media

November 18, 2021

TechnipFMC to Become Shareholder in Tidal Power Firm Orbital

Credit: Orbital

Credit: Orbital

Scottish floating tidal turbine developer Orbital Marine Power has entered a strategic partnership with offshore energy services giant TechnipFMC ( to speed up the global commercialization of Orbital’s tidal energy technology. TechnipFMC will also become a shareholder in Orbital.

Orbital has developed floating tidal technology that it says is capable of cost-effectively harnessing predictable, clean energy from flowing currents. 

The company recently completed the construction and installation of what it says is the world’s most powerful tidal stream turbine, the O2, in the waters off the Orkney Islands, Scotland. The turbine has been exporting electricity to the UK grid since July 2021.

"TechnipFMC is a leading technology provider to the traditional and new energy industries with a proven track record of successfully delivering large-scale, fully integrated offshore energy projects to customers around the world," Orbital said of its new partner.

The duo will collaborate to accelerate the market scale-up and deployment of Orbital technology in tidal energy projects. 

"As a growing renewable business, Orbital is uniquely placed to unlock an entirely new part of the floating offshore energy sector, complimenting global net-zero transition targets. Its proven low-cost construction and maintenance model and rapid installation processes will be key to that growth," Orbital said.

Andrew Scott, Chief Executive Officer at Orbital, said: "This TechnipFMC partnership is a game-changer for Orbital and the wider sector. Representing a significant milestone in growing the long-term value of the company, it validates our approach and proven track record of delivery.

"Working with this leading offshore energy sector integrator will accelerate global adoption of our innovative technology and support the commercial roll out of our unique vision for tidal energy.”

Luana Duffe, Executive Vice President, New Energy Ventures at TechnipFMC, said: “We are very excited to collaborate with Orbital in the tidal energy market. With their technical expertise and differentiated turbine technology and our integrated operating model, we will be able to scale-up our combined offering to deliver more renewable energy to the market.”

Related News

Credit: Mocean

Sea Trials Complete: Mocean Energy's Blue X Wave Energy Machine Returns to Shore

UK-based wave energy technology company Mocean Energy said Wednesday its Blue X wave energy machine had returned to dock…

Pictured is Gillian Braver and Pete Shipton collecting a zooplankton net tow sample. Photo credit: Seth Danielson, chief scientist

Photo of the Day

On a cruise led by Seth Danielson (UAF/CFOS) and Jackie Grebmeier (UMCES), researchers are making measurements and conducting…

Credit: Saab Seaeye

Ocean Infinity Buys 10 New eWROVs In Saab Seaeye's Largest Ever ROV Order

Saab Seaeaye, a company building underwater remotely operated vehicles, has agreed to sell 10 of its newly launched electric…

Illustration - Offshore platforms in California - Credit:Patrick/AdobeStock

U.S. Proposes New Marine Sanctuary Offshore California

The Biden administration on Tuesday said it was taking steps to designate a national marine sanctuary off the coast of central California.

(Photo: Nexans)

Nexans Opens Expanded Subsea Cable Facility in Charleston

France-based offshore cable manufacturer and installation contractor Nexans announced Tuesday it has officially opened its…

Ronald Spithout, President, Inmarsat Maritime. Image courtesy Inmarsat

The Satcom ‘Highway’ will Enable Maritime Digitalization & IoT Solutions

Global maritime communications powerhouse Inmarsat earlier this year announced a pair of new tech offerings – ORCHESTRA and…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

-4H- JENA engineering GmbH

We have longstanding experiences and an extensive knowledge in technical engineering, project planning, realization and maintaining of complex measuring networks. The product line of the department Marine Technology contains single probes, multi parameter probes…
Marine Technology Reporter’s August 2021 eMag edition is all about Hydrographic: the people, the tech, the solutions.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Tarajoq: Inside Greenland’s New Research Vessel

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Electrician

● Military Sealift Command

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Yeoman Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command

Deck and Engineering Training Instructors

● Massachusetts Maritime Academy ● Buzzard Bay, MA, USA

Crew Coordinator

● ASM Maritime ● Constanta, Romania
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Sep 2021 - MTR100: Focus on 100 Leading Companies, People and Innovations in the Subsea Space

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news