Thursday, November 11, 2021
 
New Wave Media

November 10, 2021

Teledyne Marine Strengthens its Product Management Team

Pim Kuus (Photo: Teledyne Marine)

Pim Kuus (Photo: Teledyne Marine)

Teledyne Marine announced it has appointed Pim Kuus to the newly created role of Senior Hydrographer & Product Manager for Teledyne RESON’s echosounders.  

Based out of the U.K., Pim rejoins Teledyne Marine having previously spent seven years working for Teledyne RESON as a hydrographic specialist, site engineering manager and global training manager. Having spent the past two years working as a Project Surveyor for Fugro in Aberdeen, Pim also has valuable overseas experience working for Van Oord, Rijkswaterstaat, C&C Technologies (now Oceaneering) and for Geological Survey of Canada (GSC). With a BSc in Geomatics from NHL Stenden University, Pim attended graduate school at the University of New Brunswick, where he studied under the renowned multibeam system expert, Dr. John Hughes Clarke, earning an MSc.Eng. in Geodesy and Geomatics Engineering in 2008.

“As the Hydrographic Market continues to evolve, Teledyne Marine are focused on developing new solutions to continue being ahead, enhance our products and adapt to emerging needs.” Said Tim Jensen, VP of Products & Technology for Teledyne Marine’s Imaging & Instruments team in Europe.  “With a number of key developments ongoing related to software integration, signal processing, artificial intelligence and machine learning, this is a great time to strengthen the team by having Pim Kuus joining. We will greatly benefit by having a senior hydrographer of Pim’s caliber joining us and help us bring our multibeam roadmap forward.  With a strong combination of research and academic skills combined with practical experience from the industry Pim has exceptionally good insight to the industry and will help us adapt to changing requirements, harness the latest technologies and bring ever better solutions to the maritime domain.”

Related News

Image courtesy Eelume/Kongsberg Maritime

Argeo Taps Eelume 'Snake Robot' for Autonomous Underwater Inspection

Argeo AS selected Eelume’s autonomous ‘snake robot’ to assist in its operations, the first commercial contract for this new…

© fotoart-wallraf/AdobeStock

UK Researchers Collaborate on Climate Solutions

UK climate science organizations announced a plan to form a new national alliance focused on climate solutions for society.

10m Satellite Derived Bathymetry of Long Island, Bahamas produced from multiple Sentinel 2 satellite images. Image contains modified Copernicus Sentinel data 2021. Imagery Credit: Esri World Imagery Basemap, Maxar

The Nippon Foundation-GEBCO Seabed 2030 Project Partner with TCarta

The Nippon Foundation-GEBCO Seabed 2030 Project signed a new Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with TCarta Marine, LLC (TCarta)…

Credit: DedMityay/AdobeStock

A Seismic Shift

Despite oil prices recently edging past $80 a barrel, scars from two recent oil industry downturns in five years have forced…

QYSEA’s FIFISH PRO W6 ROV with A50 DVL fitted (Station Lock & Control). Image courtesy QYSEA

QYSEA + Water Linked: Mini DVL Makes a Big Impression on Small ROVs

QYSEA and Water Linked have partnered to equip QYSEA’s Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROV) with cutting edge underwater positioning sensors.

MacArtney’s Phil Middleton and STR’s Neil Jackson confirm the NEXUS 8 transaction at OB21. Photo courtesy MacArtney

STR Invest in MacArtney’s NEXUS 8 Multiplexer

MacArtney announced the launch of the NEXUS 8 at Ocean Business 2021 ongoing now in Southampton, UK, the latest addition…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Oceanic Platform of the Canary Islands

The Oceanic Platform of the Canary Islands -PLOCAN- is a public consortium facility engaged to promote science and technology developments in the marine and maritime sectors through a cost-effective and sustainable multipurpose services combination as coastal and deep-ocean observatory…
Marine Technology Reporter’s August 2021 eMag edition is all about Hydrographic: the people, the tech, the solutions.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Subsea UK and the Creation of the “Global Underwater Hub”

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

First Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Deck and Engineering Training Instructors

● Massachusetts Maritime Academy ● Buzzard Bay, MA, USA

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Project Manager/Project Engineers

● Nicosia, Nicosia, Cyprus

Electrician

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Sep 2021 - MTR100: Focus on 100 Leading Companies, People and Innovations in the Subsea Space

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news