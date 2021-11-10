Teledyne Marine Strengthens its Product Management Team

Teledyne Marine announced it has appointed Pim Kuus to the newly created role of Senior Hydrographer & Product Manager for Teledyne RESON’s echosounders.

Based out of the U.K., Pim rejoins Teledyne Marine having previously spent seven years working for Teledyne RESON as a hydrographic specialist, site engineering manager and global training manager. Having spent the past two years working as a Project Surveyor for Fugro in Aberdeen, Pim also has valuable overseas experience working for Van Oord, Rijkswaterstaat, C&C Technologies (now Oceaneering) and for Geological Survey of Canada (GSC). With a BSc in Geomatics from NHL Stenden University, Pim attended graduate school at the University of New Brunswick, where he studied under the renowned multibeam system expert, Dr. John Hughes Clarke, earning an MSc.Eng. in Geodesy and Geomatics Engineering in 2008.

“As the Hydrographic Market continues to evolve, Teledyne Marine are focused on developing new solutions to continue being ahead, enhance our products and adapt to emerging needs.” Said Tim Jensen, VP of Products & Technology for Teledyne Marine’s Imaging & Instruments team in Europe. “With a number of key developments ongoing related to software integration, signal processing, artificial intelligence and machine learning, this is a great time to strengthen the team by having Pim Kuus joining. We will greatly benefit by having a senior hydrographer of Pim’s caliber joining us and help us bring our multibeam roadmap forward. With a strong combination of research and academic skills combined with practical experience from the industry Pim has exceptionally good insight to the industry and will help us adapt to changing requirements, harness the latest technologies and bring ever better solutions to the maritime domain.”