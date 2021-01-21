Trelleborg's Cable Protection for Chinese Offshore Wind Farm

Swedish firm Trelleborg will provide cable protection for Jiangsu Qidong offshore wind project in China, under a contract awarded by Torgy LNG.

As part of the deal, Trelleborg will provide 190 integrated cable protection systems for the offshore wind farm project, located in Jiangsu, China.

Trelleborg’s NjordGuard cable protection system will protect inter-array grid power cables on the project from over-bending, abrasion, and fatigue.

Production of the 190 NjordGuard cable protection systems will take place across Trelleborg’s manufacturing facilities in Singapore and England. Project engineering works will commence immediately, with installation activities scheduled for execution at the beginning of 2021.

NjordGuard is an integrated cable protection system designed and developed to protect offshore wind farm power cables in wind turbine generators and offshore substations.

The system is manufactured in abrasion-resistant material, which enables the protection system to travel over the seabed without damage, extending the system life.