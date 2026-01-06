 
New Wave Media

January 6, 2026

University of Plymouth Joins Seabed 2030

Source: University of Plymouth

Source: University of Plymouth

The University of Plymouth has forged a new partnership with the Nippon Foundation-GEBCO Seabed 2030 Project.

The University will actively contribute to Seabed 2030’s goal of inspiring a complete map of the world’s ocean through various initiatives, including the contribution of new bathymetric data and satellite-derived bathymetry.

The partnership will also see advances in research and innovation in the fields of hydrography, autonomy and remote sensing in order to improve seafloor mapping efforts. Additionally, it supports the University’s commitment to training the next generation of hydrographers and seafloor mappers through its esteemed

Seabed 2030 is a collaborative project between The Nippon Foundation and the General Bathymetric Chart of the Oceans (GEBCO), which seeks to accelerate the complete mapping of the world’s ocean by 2030, and to compile all the data into the freely available GEBCO Ocean Map.

The Project is formally endorsed as a Decade Action of the UN Ocean Decade. GEBCO is a joint program of the IHO and the Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission (IOC), and is the only organization with a mandate to map the entire ocean floor.

In addition to its academic contributions to Seabed 2030, the University of Plymouth is also working on related outreach initiatives such including the development of a new Girls into Ocean Science program, launched in October 2025.

This initiative aims to increase female participation in the physical sciences by engaging young women aged between 14-17 in hands-on ocean science activities, including seafloor mapping and ocean exploration.

All data collected and shared with the Seabed 2030 project will be included in the free and publicly available GEBCO global grid, contributing to the broader goal of enhancing global ocean knowledge and stewardship.

Related News

Microplastic beads seen in the central tube of a copepod [their intestinal tract], as evidenced here, fluorescently labelled beads help with visualization and identification. © PML

Study Records Zooplankton Transporting Microplastics to the Deep Sea

A new study has, for the first time, recorded and measured how fast microplastics move through the gut passage of a key zooplankton…

Capt. Charlie MacVean with some of his USS SEAWOLF (SSN575) divers. (Photograph courtesy of John Freeman.)

In Memoriam: Captain Charles Robert MacVean, USN, (Ret.), PhD

The book, Blind Man’s Bluff, describes the secret USN submarine operations known as “The Projects.” It begins with the opening line…

© Voyis

Voyis, EIVA Introduce Geo-Located Camera-Based Mapping

Voyis and EIVA, both part of the Covelya Group, announced an update to Voyis VSLAM Powered by EIVA NaviSuite. This technical…

A small solar-powered wave buoy casts off into the ocean. Source: UWA

Australia Opens a Wave Data Portal

Nearly 90% of Australians live within 50 kilometers of the coast, and Australia’s State of the Climate Report 2024 found that the nation’s weather…

Critical undersea cables are vulnerable to sabotage. Credit: Adobe Stock/jesada

Subsea Cable Sabotage: Underwater, Underprotected, and Under Attack!

Around the 6th September 2025, 15 undersea cables in Bab el-Mandeb Strait in the Red Sea were severed, resulting in increased…

Marine ecosystems can be highly susceptible to invasive species. Credit: Adobe Stock/wkproduction

SYRENE: An Underwater Embedded Artificial Intelligence Camera for Invasive Fauna Monitoring

Invasive species have a major impact on marine ecosystems by disrupting the natural balance and biodiversity. Introduced…

Featured Companies

R.M. Young Company

Founded in 1964, R.M. Young Company specializes in the development and manufacture of professional meteorological instruments renowned for their cost-effectiveness and reliability. Their precision weather instruments have earned global acclaim, underpinned by exceptional…

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

Yacht Signs

At Yacht Signs, we excel in creating stunning illuminated yacht names and logos, durable stainless steel yacht lettering, and cutting-edge LED and fiber optic solutions. Our comprehensive services also include in-house design and manufacturing of exquisite backlit…

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

Kraken Robotics

Kraken Robotics Inc. is transforming subsea intelligence through 3D imaging sensors, power solutions, and robotic systems. Our products and services enable clients to overcome the challenges in our oceans – safely, efficiently, and sustainably. Kraken’s synthetic aperture sonar…

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…
As 2025 comes to a close, MTR explores trends for 2026 and the newest products and vessels in the maritime industry.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

AI Speeds Rubbish Detection
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Able Seaman (W)

● Military Sealift Command

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command

First Assistant Engineer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Third Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Cook

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Nov 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news