University of Plymouth Joins Seabed 2030

The University of Plymouth has forged a new partnership with the Nippon Foundation-GEBCO Seabed 2030 Project.

The University will actively contribute to Seabed 2030’s goal of inspiring a complete map of the world’s ocean through various initiatives, including the contribution of new bathymetric data and satellite-derived bathymetry.

The partnership will also see advances in research and innovation in the fields of hydrography, autonomy and remote sensing in order to improve seafloor mapping efforts. Additionally, it supports the University’s commitment to training the next generation of hydrographers and seafloor mappers through its esteemed

Seabed 2030 is a collaborative project between The Nippon Foundation and the General Bathymetric Chart of the Oceans (GEBCO), which seeks to accelerate the complete mapping of the world’s ocean by 2030, and to compile all the data into the freely available GEBCO Ocean Map.

The Project is formally endorsed as a Decade Action of the UN Ocean Decade. GEBCO is a joint program of the IHO and the Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission (IOC), and is the only organization with a mandate to map the entire ocean floor.

In addition to its academic contributions to Seabed 2030, the University of Plymouth is also working on related outreach initiatives such including the development of a new Girls into Ocean Science program, launched in October 2025.

This initiative aims to increase female participation in the physical sciences by engaging young women aged between 14-17 in hands-on ocean science activities, including seafloor mapping and ocean exploration.

All data collected and shared with the Seabed 2030 project will be included in the free and publicly available GEBCO global grid, contributing to the broader goal of enhancing global ocean knowledge and stewardship.



