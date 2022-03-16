Valeport Unveils new Sensing, Monitoring Tech @ Oi '22

This year at Oceanology International Valeport is showing its new Bathy2, touted by the company as an evolution in the collection of bathymetric data, an instrument which will be formally released later this year.

Also in the spotlight on the environmental sensors manufacturer’s stand, are four instruments designed with ease of use at their core, where a much improved user experience is now available alongside the highest quality, precise data.

Bathy2 – this new integrated sensor suite is designed to meet customer bathymetric requirements for a reliable, accurate and robust instrument with more functionality to suit specific operations up to 6000m in depth. An enhancement of the popular Midas BathyPack, the new Bathy2 uses state-of-the art sensors to generate Sound Velocity and Density profiles for precision depth and height data.

Improving the user experience has been a key driver in the development of this superior bathymetric instrument and the addition of a dedicated data output for INS allows bathymetric data to be efficiently communicated directly with users’ own operational software. Other helpful benefits include the flexible pressure options using Valeport’s interchangeable pressure sensors, these field-swappable sensor heads make it easy for users to select the correct pressure for their working depth bringing benefits of exceptional reliability and a higher degree of accuracy.

Designed for surveyors requiring bathymetric data from ROVs, underwater vehicles or drop structures, Bathy2 also has an external pressure sensor input option for Digiquartz referencing. This comprehensive bathymetric package offers other useful parameters such as Altitude and Bathy2 interfaces with the Valeport VA500 altimeter and other popular third party makes.



Valeport Bathy2: An integrated instrument delivering density corrected depth data up to 6000m. Image courtesy Valeport