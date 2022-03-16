 
New Wave Media

March 16, 2022

Valeport Unveils new Sensing, Monitoring Tech @ Oi '22

Valeport is due to launch later this year the new Bathy2 with interchangeable pressure sensors. Image courtesy Valeport

Valeport is due to launch later this year the new Bathy2 with interchangeable pressure sensors. Image courtesy Valeport

This year at Oceanology International Valeport is showing its new Bathy2, touted by the company as an evolution in the collection of bathymetric data, an instrument which will be formally released later this year.  

Also in the spotlight on the environmental sensors manufacturer’s stand, are four instruments designed with ease of use at their core, where a much improved user experience is now available alongside the highest quality, precise data.

Bathy2 – this new integrated sensor suite is designed to meet customer bathymetric requirements for a reliable, accurate and robust instrument with more functionality to suit specific operations up to 6000m in depth. An enhancement of the popular Midas BathyPack, the new Bathy2 uses state-of-the art sensors to generate Sound Velocity and Density profiles for precision depth and height data.  

Improving the user experience has been a key driver in the development of this superior bathymetric instrument and the addition of a dedicated data output for INS allows bathymetric data to be efficiently communicated directly with users’ own operational software.   Other helpful benefits include the flexible pressure options using Valeport’s interchangeable pressure sensors, these field-swappable sensor heads make it easy for users to select the correct pressure for their working depth bringing benefits of exceptional reliability and a higher degree of accuracy.

Designed for surveyors requiring bathymetric data from ROVs, underwater vehicles or drop structures, Bathy2 also has an external pressure sensor input option for Digiquartz referencing.  This comprehensive bathymetric package offers other useful parameters such as Altitude and Bathy2 interfaces with the Valeport VA500 altimeter and other popular third party makes.


Valeport Bathy2: An integrated instrument delivering density corrected depth data up to 6000m. Image courtesy Valeport

  • miniIPS2 - The miniIPS2 underwater pressure sensor with accuracy to 0.01% offers a cost-effective solution to vehicle pilots who require highly accurate depth information in real time.
  • uvSVX - The compact uvSVX is designed for underwater vehicles where space is at a premium and it  delivers calculated salinity and density data, along with SVP as standard. Like the miniIPS2 it also features field-swappable sensor heads, has a depth rating of 6000m and delivers 0.01% accuracy.  The interchangeable pressure transducer, with integral calibration is easily changed in a couple of minutes without opening the instrument and is available in 10, 20, 30, 50, 100, 200, 300, 400 and 600bar variants.
  • SWiFT CTD and SWiFT CTDplus – the latest addition to Valeport’s popular SWiFT profiler family, the SWiFT CTD profiler provides enhanced accuracy and versatility for those requiring CTD measurements. The SWiFT CTD profiler delivers survey-grade sensor technology coupled with the convenience of Bluetooth wireless technology, rechargeable battery and an integral GPS module to geo-locate each profile.

Related News

Richard Mills, Kongsberg Maritime, announcing the new Hugin Edge. Photo Elaine Maslin

Oceanology '22 Day 1: Expect More Data and Disruption in the Ocean Space

Day one at Oceanology International in London was bustling with activity, as MTR's Elaine Maslin found, reporting from the…

Photo Courtesy Schmidt Ocean Institute

Schmidt Ocean Institute Donates Research Vessel to Italian Science Agency

Founders Eric and Wendy Schmidt donate research vessel Falkor to Italy’s science agency to conduct ocean science in the Mediterranean…

While ocean-based carbon dioxide removal can take a multitude of forms, there are at least six prominent methods (represented here) considered in the recently released NASEM report. © Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, illustration by Natalie Renier

Carbon Dioxide Removal (CDR) ... To Clear the Air, Look Beneath the Waves

Participants at the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference (better known as COP26) late last year in Glasgow reiterated…

Armach’s small form factor hull service robot is man portable and promises near to 100% hull cleaning coverage. (Photo: Armach Robotics Inc)

Greensea Launches Hull Cleaning Spin-off Armach Robotics

Marine software pioneer Greensea Systems Inc. has launched spin-off company Armach Robotics, that capitalizes on Greensea’s…

Galápagos Conservation Trust has been working with partners for a number of years to expand the MPA around the Islands in order to protect migratory species such as scalloped hammerhead sharks and whale sharks (pictured). © Simon Pierce/GCT

Galápagos: Extended Protection for Marine Resilience and Biodiversity

While much of the COP26 coverage last year relayed an urgency to act swiftly before the planet reaches a point of no return…

Subsea Expo panel session. Rear Admiral Paul Halton is shown at the back. ©Global Underwater Hub

Subsea Expo Focuses on $3 Trillion Opportunity

One of the first major UK industry events since the start of the Coronavirus pandemic heard Tuesday morning how, after a…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Etpm Ltd

Established in 2007, etpm was formed as a privately owned company to provide Marine and Subsea support services to the Oil & Gas industry.
The February 2022 eMag edition of Marine Technology Reporter looks inside the world of oceanography.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Ocean News & Products

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Refrigeration Engineer -

● Military Sealift Command

Second Assistant Engineer

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Chief Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Third Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Radio Electronics Technician Advancement Program

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Mar 2022 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news