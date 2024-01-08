 
January 8, 2024

Verlume Granted Fit4Offshore Renewables Status

Verlume's subsea storage system (Credit: Verlume)

Scottish energy management and storage technologies specialist Verlume has achieved the ‘Granted' status from the Offshore Renewable Energy (ORE) Catapult’s Fit For Offshore Renewables (F4OR) program.

Designed as a business improvement programme and to build energy sector specific capability, F4OR has been developed with input from the offshore renewable energy industry and is managed through ORE Catapult.

Verlume was enrolled in the F4OR programme in late 2021 and was presented to the granting panel in November 2023. Obtaining F4OR Granted status signifies that Verlume is competent, capable and competitive within the UK offshore renewable energy supply chain.

This accreditation comes at a time when Verlume is experiencing significant growth in headcount and sales across offshore renewable markets such as offshore wind and subsea monitoring, having increased its orders booked ten-fold year on year, and is on target to deliver a 400% increase in revenue for the financial year.

“Having been active in the energy transition for over a decade, it is fantastic that we have obtained F4OR Granted status. It affirms our capabilities and competency to new and existing clients within the offshore renewables sector.”

“Achieving this F4OR accreditation is part of a long-term focus on quality at Verlume with enduring high standards which will build on the strengths, processes and knowledge we’ve developed during the F4OR program,” said Andy Martin, Chief Commercial Officer at Verlume.

