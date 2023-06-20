Tuesday, June 20, 2023
 
New Wave Media

June 20, 2023

Windfarm Site Overlap Spat Resolved

BP and Orsted resolved a dispute over an overlapping zone in the UK North Sea between the BP-led Endurance carbon capture project and the Danish firm's planned Hornsea 4 windfarm, the companies said in a letter published by UK authorities.

Britain granted preliminary licences for both proposed projects more than a decade ago, when an overlap of about 110 sq km on the sea floor was not seen as posing an insurmountable obstacle to either technology.

At the heart of the issue is the risk of boats used to monitor carbon leaks colliding with wind turbines fixed to the sea floor.

In previous documents, BP said it was unwilling to switch to a costlier boat-free monitoring system and Orsted said it was unwilling to cede territory, with both saying such concessions would hit their commercial prospects.

"Orsted and BP confirm that a commercial agreement has been reached," Orsted and BP said in a letter published on Monday on the British government infrastructure planning permit website for Hornsea 4.

"BP has no remaining objection to the Hornsea Four ... application and agrees to withdraw any and all prior representations made in relation to the Hornsea 4."

An Orsted spokesperson said: "We have worked constructively with BP, the Crown Estate and other stakeholders for over two years to find a pragmatic solution that will secure the future of both projects. Now that an agreement has been reached, we await the determination from the secretary of state on planning consent which is expected on July 12."

Endurance's capacity alone could account for at least half of the 20 million to 30 million metric tons of CO2 Britain aims to capture a year by 2030.

The windfarm's planned capacity of 2.6 gigawatts (GW) would help Britain move towards its goal of increasing offshore wind capacity from 11 GW in 2021 to 50 GW by 2030.

(Reuters reporting by Shadia Nasralla and Rowena Edwards in London; editing by Robert Birsel)

Related News

Image courtesy ACE/Hydromea

Type-Approval for Underwater Inspection Robot

Air Control Entech (ACE), a remote technology specialist headquartered in Scotland, received class approval from DNV for…

Image courtesy of Sercel

CGG's Sercel Sells 6000 Seabed Nodes to Sinopec

French seismic data firm CGG said Tuesday that its subsidiary Sercel had made a major sale of its GPR300 seabed nodal solution to Sinopec…

Credit: Saab (cropped)

PXGEO Orders Over 20 Saab Sabertooth AUVs for Offshore Seismic Surveys

Marine geophysical company PXGEO has ordered more than 20 autonomous underwater vehicles from Saab.The order, for Saab's…

MTR100: The 2023 Application is Open

The “MTR100” is Marine Technology Reporter’s (MTR) annual ranking and reporting on the 100 most dynamic and interesting companies…

©AUUSanAKUL+/AdobeStock

Floating Solar Market Set to Surpass 6 GW by 2031, Says Wood Mackenzie

The global floating solar market is expected to pass the six-gigawatt (GW) threshold by 2031, as PV developers struggle to…

In the 15-19 age group, the first-place winner is Boram Shim, a16-year old student in Norwood, New Jersey. Image Boram Shim/Courtesy Khaled bin Sultan Living Oceans Foundation

Inspiring Ocean Conservation Through Art

The Khaled bin Sultan Living Oceans Foundation announced the winners of the annual Science Without Borders Challenge, an…

Featured Companies

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech is a German manufacturer, maker of the OceanPack ship based measurement systems used for scientific research and industrial monitoring of water quality and oceanographic parameters. SubCtech also excels in ROV and subsea Li-Ion battery technology. The…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.
In this Oceanographic edition, MTR dives into the Seabed 2030 project with updates on the technology, technique and pace of the collaborative project to map the world’s oceans by 2030.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

EvoLogics news at Ocean Business 2023
Search Marine Technology Jobs

1st Assistant Engineer (6/29-7/19) $50.13/hr plus OT

● Scripps Institution of Oceanography

Ship Communications Officer (IAM)

● Military Sealift Command

Operations Chief

● Military Sealift Command

Deck Engineer Machinist

● Military Sealift Command

3AE and 2AE Rotations Avail- NEW RATES!

● Scripps Institution of Oceanography
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover May 2023 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news