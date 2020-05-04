 
May 4, 2020

Acteon Firms Take Part in Platform Installation Off Trinidad

Acteon Group subsidiaries MENCK and LM Handling have won a contract to support piling operations for a platform installation off the coast of Trinidad and Tobago. 

Subsea services firm Acteon said that the Trinidad and Tobago project would draw on equipment and services provided out of MENCK’s US-based rental fleet.

"MENCK’s MHU 550S and an MHU 800S hammers are joined by LM Handling’s internal lifting tools.

Eskild Foeh, MENCK Sales Manager, commented “This is another fantastic opportunity for both MENCK and LMH to showcase our joint capabilities and the first-class services we can deliver. MENCK maintains part of its fleet of rental hammers in the region to support projects and developments on a timely and cost-effective basis.”

Ivan Harnett, Acteon Market Development Leader for the Caribbean region said, “This project continues MENCK’s long-standing history of supporting offshore and marine development projects in Trinidad and the wider Caribbean region.”

