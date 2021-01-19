 
New Wave Media

January 19, 2021

Brix Marine Building Research Vessel for Northrop Grumman

(Photo: Brix Marine)

(Photo: Brix Marine)

Boatbuilder Brix Marine (formerly Armstrong Marine USA) has been contracted by aerospace and defense technology company, Northrop Grumman, to build a catamaran survey-research vessel, slated for fall 2021 completion.

The 44- by 16-foot vessel is Brix’s third IPS-drive catamaran; the first two were 4216-CTC models, both delivered in 2019, to UC San Diego’s Scripps Institution of Oceanography (R/V Bob and Betty Beyster) and Orca Maritime, Inc. (R/V Benthic Cat), respectively.

Northrop Grumman said they will utilize the vessel for testing commercial navigation systems, undersea and aviation programs, as well as assisting the Chesapeake Bay Foundation's replenishment of local oyster populations and other community outreach and educational projects.

The 4416-CTC is powered by twin Volvo D11 510hp engines with Volvo IPS 650 propulsors and a dynamic positioning system (DPS) which automatically maintains heading and position and provides the precise control required for scientific operations. The vessel features a full-width cabin with flybridge, large aft working deck, open transom, two swim platforms, and a removable launch platform. Deck equipment includes a hydraulic A-frame (4200lb) with Pullmaster PL5 hydraulic winch, a Morgan Marine 200.3 crane, and 30 tie-down points for securing equipment.

Designed to accommodate overnights, the heated cabin includes a V berth in the forward cuddy, and a port side workstation with ample counter space and seating for 2. A head compartment with hot water shower is housed behind the workstation on the port side. The fold out table with flip down bench seats on the starboard side maximizes the cabin’s usable space.

(Image: Brix Marine)

Related News

(Photo: Damen)

Damen Completes Work on German Diving Bell Ship

Damen completes work on German Federal Waterways and Shipping Administration (WSV) diving bell shipDamen Shipyards Group…

Kovalenko I - AdobeStock

Elbit Systems to Buy Sparton for $380 Million

Israel-based international defense electronics company Elbit Systems has signed an agreement to buy maritime defense contractor…

(Photo: Accident Investigation Board Finland)

Sweden to Allow Underwater Probe of Estonia Wreck Site

Sweden said on Friday it would allow an underwater examination of the ferry Estonia, which sank in the Baltic 26 years ago with the loss of 852 lives…

© Bureau Veritas: Marine & Offshore

Ponant Moves Forward with BV to Mitigate Underwater Radiated Noise

Le Jacques-Cartier, the last sister-ship in the Ponant Explorers series of six expedition class cruise ships, was awarded…

TechnipFMC is working with a consortium on subsea hydrogen production and storage technology Deep Purple. Image from TechnipFMC.

What's In Store for 2021? More Remote, More Data, More Autonomy

Late 2018, before net-zero targets had been agreed to by most western energy giants and nations, BP came out with a goal…

© Sascha / Adobe Stock

Climate Change is Flooding the Arctic with Light – and New Species

At just over 14 million square kilometers, the Arctic Ocean is the smallest and shallowest of the world’s oceans. It is also the coldest.

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

develogic GmbH

develogic subsea systems is a German based company founded in 2000. Right from the beginning the company developed high-tech signal processing solutions for the machine tool, automotive and aerospace industry as well as first solutions for non destructive testing and underwater communication systems.

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Refrigeration Engineer -

● Military Sealift Command

Steward Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Operations Chief

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Assistant Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command

Pumpman

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Nov 2020 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news