Wednesday, January 19, 2022
 
New Wave Media

January 18, 2022

Transocean's Offshore Drilling Rig to Drill Carbon Injection Well in Norway

Offshore oil and gas drilling firm Transocean said Tuesday that one of its drilling rigs would later this year be used for a not-so-typical project for an offshore oil rig.

Namely, the Norwegian oil firm Equinor plans to use the Transocean Enabler semi-submersible drilling unit to drill a carbon injection well and a sidetrack for another carbon injection well drilled early 2020 in support of the Northern Lights Carbon Capture Storage Project.

Northern Lights is a joint venture created by Equinor, Shell, and TotalEnergies. The project is designed to mitigate emissions and remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere by creating the first cross-border, open-source carbon dioxide transport and storage infrastructure network in Europe.Northern Lights illustration - Credit: Equinor

"We are proud to participate in this important carbon capture and storage project in support of the EU’s energy policy and climate objectives,” said Janelle Daniel, Transocean’s Vice President of Human Resources, Sustainability and Communications. “Beyond our core business of drilling ultra-deepwater and harsh environment wells, this is an excellent example of how we can further leverage our rigs and core competencies in support of renewable and alternative energy projects in offshore markets across the globe.”

Upon completion, the carbon dioxide transport and storage infrastructure network will offer companies across Europe the opportunity to store carbon dioxide safely and permanently underground. It is considered a Project of Common Interest by the EU given it is a key cross-border infrastructure program that links European energy systems and works toward achieving the EU’s energy policy and climate objectives.

The Transocean Enabler is a semi-submersible drilling rig designed to operate in harsh environments. It is under contract with Equinor until 2024.

Related News

The SSAO subsea oi water separation system. Image courtesy Petrobras.

Interview: André Lima Cordeiro, Executive Manager, Subsea Systems, Petrobras

Brazil has always pushed the boundaries of deepwater exploration and production – and it’s still doing so today. With some…

Copyright Zerophoto/AdobeStock

S. Africa Court Stymies Shell Offshore Seismic Survey

A South African high court today blocked Shell from conducting seismic testing offshore from South Africa's pristine Wild Coast…

Maersk Drilling Launches Horizon56 Branch to Digitalize Offshore Drilling

Danish offshore drilling company Maersk Drilling has for the past two years lead the development of what it says is "a first…

Credit: Orbital

Tidal Power: Orbital Eyes Multi-device Deployment Across UK

UK-based tidal energy technology firm Orbital said Wednesday it would qualify multiple applications for submission into the…

Credit: Ashtead Technologies

Ashtead Technology Adds iXblue Tech to Rental Fleet

UK-based subsea equipment rental and solutions specialist Ashtead Technology said Monday it had strengthened its rental fleet…

“We’re building standardization to enable a rapid expansion of sensing in the ocean. (Traditionally) every sensor, every piece of hardware is different, with a different protocol, and a different connector. If you try to put them together, things get ugly quick, and everything turns into an engineering project. Engineering projects are great for engineers, (but) they’re bad for almost everybody else (because) they cost a lot of time and money.” Tim Janssen, CEO , Sofar Ocean Technologies. Image

Inside Sofar Ocean Technologies' Epic Quest to Open Ocean Data

Tim Janssen, CEO, Sofar Ocean Technologies, discusses this real-time ocean intelligence platform’s quest to collect, network…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Khurram Engineering Co.

Khurram Engineering Co. was established in year 2002 and today we are an established organization engaged in research and development work. We can offer complete ICCP Systems for Commercial and Naval vessels and marine structures like berths and piers. We can also…
The December e-magazine edition of Marine Technology Reporter focuses on the ever-evolving role and capabilities of subsea vehicles.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

ROV Pilots Design Newest ROV

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Any Entry Level

● Military Sealift Command

Second Assistant Engineer

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Yeoman Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command

Refrigeration Engineer -

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Nov 2021 - Ocean Observation: Gliders, Buoys & Sub-Surface Networks

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news